New business plan is concrete

ST. JOHNS – Construction in St. Johns is about to became easier and more affordable, thanks to a new start-up company that is coming to the city. The owners of J&R Pearce Ready Mix, LLC, Rick and Glenn Pearce, are bringing back concrete mixing services to the area, which hasn’t been seen since the closure of the Day and Sons batch plant on 4th West. The new company will not take over the old Day and Sons location, opting instead to start fresh on the other side of town, at 3316 South Stagecoach Drive.
“We’re a pretty large company. [The plant] will be capable of 120+ yards an hour,” Rick Pearce, one of the owners of J&R Ready Mix, said in an interview. The structures for the plant were specially designed and built by a firm in Florida and will be arriving on eight semi-trucks to the location soon. By mid-January, “we will be open and running,” Pearce confirmed.
The business will begin with seven employees, many of whom have already been chosen so that work can begin as soon as they open. But in the future, the owners hope to expand to a total of 10 to 15 employees, bringing additional jobs for drivers with CDL licenses, technicians, and other staff.
Once open, the company will offer a wide variety of concrete products to meet consumer needs. The company can match an array of engineering orders and specifications and will even offer different colors of concrete. They will also be offering stains and other products for consumers who want to get creative with their building projects, as well as dump truck loads of sand, gravel, and rock for projects like driveways.
“We’re starting with 3 [trucks], but we hope to have 10,” Pearce said. “Some of our trucks will be small trucks, and there aren’t any of those on the Mountain. Most cement trucks are 11-yard trucks. We plan on having some 4- and 5-yard trucks. They’re a better fit for little jobs and can fit into driveways. It would be about the size of a propane truck.” The company will be able to handle 2-yard orders with these smaller trucks, which is the perfect size for homeowners who want to add sidewalks, patios, or parking spots to their property. A four-inch thick, 12’ by 12’ concrete slab, for example, would take approximately 1.8 yards of concrete. Until they get those small trucks, however, orders will have a standard 5-yard minimum.
When asked if St. Johns and the surrounding area had enough business to support the plant, Pearce responded, “We’ve got well over three-quarters of a million dollars invested in this already. If we didn’t believe (the potential) was here, we wouldn’t have done it.”
He spoke briefly about the needs he has seen of the area’s residents, especially those who buy ranches out in the country and want to build their own homes. “They have to get concrete from 45 miles away from St. Johns, and then it’s 45 miles to their place, so by the time it gets there, it’s hot,” Pearce said. “And they realize, ‘We can’t do that. We’ll have to make our own.’ That’s a huge deterrent for them to do anything.”
Mixed concrete delivered by truck has a set time limit to when the concrete is still viable to be worked with. Beyond that time, the concrete begins to set up, and it is no longer suitable or safe to use for buildings. ASTM International, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, creates voluntary, international standards for building materials and testing methods, and they are highly regarded as an authority for many industries. They have advised that ready-mix cement should be discharged from a truck within 90 minutes from the time water is added to cement and aggregate or from the time mixed cement is introduced to the aggregate. This guideline for cement is used by many builders and associations, including the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“I want to see St. Johns grow. It was where I was born and raised,” Pearce said when asked why his family chose St. Johns for their concrete business. Both he and his business partner, Glenn Pearce, grew up there and graduated from St. Johns High School. By bringing a concrete company back to the city they love, the family believes they can help the St. Johns community build new homes, improve the town, and encourage businesses to build in the area. A big key to St. Johns’ potential for growth will be the availability of building materials such as concrete.
“I want to see St. Johns become a great place again,” Pearce said of his home. “That’s what it’s all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.