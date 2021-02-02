ARIZONA — Although COVID-19 case numbers in Arizona are creeping down, it’s a slow process. The same applies to the cases in Navajo and Apache counties.
The total number of cases in Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 31 was 758,404. Friday case totals were 748,260 which is a little over 10,000 new cases in three days. While it may seem like a lot, it still reflects a slightly lower rate of new cases, per day, when compared to mid-January peaks of 5,400 to 9,000 new cases per day.
There were 5,629 new cases reported Jan. 13 in Arizona. The number of new cases stayed in the 5,400-5,600 range until Jan. 21 when it jumped to 9,398 new cases.
Jan. 22 followed suit with 8,099 new cases in Arizona. Then, at the end of the month, the number of new cases dropped back into the 5,000’s.
Navajo County cases per day
In Navajo County, one of the state hot spots, the number of new cases in off-tribal lands has been decreasing since January 1 -15.
On Jan. 1, Navajo County Public Health Department reported 41 new cases in off-tribal lands which includes non-reservation towns and cities such as Snowflake/Taylor, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook and Winslow.
On Jan. 5, new cases in off-tribal lands were reported at 87, more than double Jan. 1. There is a measurable downward trend when compared to late December which reported an average of 55 new cases per day.
On Jan. 12, the number of new daily cases increased to 112 but dropped back to 41 on Jan. 17.
From Jan. 19 — 29, the number of new cases ranged from 25 to 52. This is an average of 39 new case per day in Navajo County. There were two days last week where the daily number of new cases in off-tribal lands was under 20.
The total number of cases in Navajo County on Feb. 1 was 83.
Apache Co. cases per day
Apache County Public Health reported a decrease in new cases similar to that of Navajo County.
On Jan. 4, the department reported 42 new cases in off-tribal lands which includes non-reservation towns and cities such as Springerville/Eagar, Vernon, Concho and St. Johns.
On Jan. 12, new cases in off-tribal lands were only 14. They went back up to almost three times that on Jan. 19 with 38 new cases.
On Jan. 20, the number of new daily case was 25, a little less than half the daily new cases reported the first week of January.
During the last week of January in Apache County, new cases averaged roughly 16 per day.
The total number of cases in Apache County on Feb. 1 was 31.
Summit Healthcare
Summit Healthcare issued its newest bi-weekly update last Wednesday, Jan 20 reporting a total of 1,800 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout it s system. This number is a 286-case increase since their last bi-weekly update on Jan. 6.
The number of positive tests for a two-week period is based on tests results coming through all of Summit Healthcare’s facilities. This means all Summit walk-in clinics, provider offices, outpatient surgery and the hospital. The total number of cases is a running total from April 2020 to January 20, 2021.
National CDC ranking
Arizona was in the number one slot for the highest average daily number of cases per capita on January 6 at 118.3 and January 28 was reported at 94.2, according to the federal Center’s for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker. The reduction from 118.3 to 94.2 per capita demonstrates the gradual downward trend of daily cases.
South Carolina ranked second at 76, followed by Rhode Island at 69.2 and New York City as 66.5. Georgia ranked fifth at 65.9.
Global snapshot
The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world at 25.8 million as of Jan. 29, according to the World Health Organization and John Hopkins University. India still comes in second with almost half the number of cases as the U.S. with 10.8 million cases. Brazil is third highest in total number of cases with 9 million.
The United Kingdom (U.K.), Russia and France are fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively. All three countries’ cumulative cases numbers range from 3.2 to 3.7 million.
Trending downward
The U.S., the United Kingdom, Russia, Mexico, France, India and many other countries are showing a downward trend in cases, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. (That is a very broad assessment which doesn’t take into account cases per 100,000 population but important in terms of global trending.)
A few of the countries showing upward trends in cases are Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia and Germany.
