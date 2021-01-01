SHOW LOW—The Independent has been reporting on various criminal cases which have generated a lot of public interest. In the three cases below, the defendants have been charged with new offenses, on top of the charges that have been reported on already. Each defendant who has not concluded his cases is presumed by law to be innocent.
Dawson Gardner
Dawson Gardner 20, of Clay Springs, was charged by a prosecutor on June 1, 2020 in the Navajo County Superior Court with with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, both Class 6 felonies. The six foot, two inches tall Alabama native is accused having sexual relations with a 16-year old girl in Pinedale; she is reportedly a sister to one of Gardner’s male friends.
According to court records, authorities received a report about an incident at a home in Pinedale where it is alleged that on March 19, Gardner had held down a minor girl during a sexual encounter; the encounter reportedly included intercourse. During their investigation, authorities noted bruising to the girl’s shoulder and arm. However, Gardner was not charged with sexual assault or restraining the girl. In fact, the two Class 6 felonies he faces are the least serious of any of the felonies. Had the alleged victim been under the age of 15 years the class of felony would have been much more serious, a Class 2 felony to be exact.
Gardner lists his address as being in Clay Springs. He was arrested on March 22, his birthday, and at his initial appearance the court set his bond at $150,000. Law enforcement reported that Gardner is from Alabama and that he had made statements about planning to return there. Gardner hired the Nolan Law Firm of Mesa and his bond was lowered to $5,000. He posted that and he is out of jail for the time being. Release conditions stated that he must not have any contact with any person under the age of 18.
But on Oct. 6, 2020, a Navajo County Grand Jury indicted Gardner for much more serious felonies including three counts of luring a minor for sex, Class 3 Felonies, two counts of sexual abuse, Class 5 Felonies, one count of sexual assault, a Class 2 Felony and for failing to comply with a court order, a misdemeanor. The date of the indictment is clear; the date the new crimes allegedly happened is not. However, the violating a court order charge suggests that the state may believe the new crimes happened after he was released on the June charges; as stated, a condition of his release back then was to have no contact with persons under 18 years old, and that could be the court order he is alleged to have violated.
Gardner’s bond this time around was set at $20,000 which a surety posted. He remains free now on two bonds and his next court date is January 4, 2021.
Ryland Haynes
Ryland Haynes, 20, was charged in October 2019 for shooting dead two horses which were discovered on Sept. 30 of that year near Capps Ranch Road, north of State Route 260 in Pinedale. According to a press release dated Oct. 1, 2019, The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The horses had wounds that appeared to be made by small caliber bullets present in the chest area. The horses looked to have been deceased for several days (judging by) decomposition and scavenger presence.”
A few weeks later, a grand jury handed its indictment up to the court, charging Haynes with two counts of criminal damage, two counts of unlawfully killing livestock, all Class 5 felonies, and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, a Class 6 felony. Haynes was released from custody on a $5,000 bond. On August 2020, Haynes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage. He was represented by Ronald Wood whose office is in Show Low.
Haynes was sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for three days that he already served, and three years of probation. The other charges against him were dismissed. Probation terms require that he must remain a law-abiding citizen, is not allowed to possess firearms, can’t drink alcohol and has to stay out of bars.
But in an “out of the frying pan” event, Haynes was charged in Apache County for three new felonies and five misdemeanors in June, 2020. The new charges are DUI and drug related — possessing marijuana, paraphernalia and felony endangerment. Endangerment in Arizona is a felony if it involves “a substantial risk of imminent death,” according to the statute. He was also charged with furnishing liquor to a person under the legal drinking age.
Haynes resolved that case on Nov. 16, 2020 by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI and the Class 6 Felony, endangerment; the other charges were dismissed. He was placed on 5 years of supervised probation for the DUI charge, and three years of supervised probation for the felony endangerment. Haynes will pay fines, fees, assessments approximating $2,000, and restitution if the victim claims any. He was also sentenced to 10 days in jail on the DUI charge with nine days being suspended once he completes the mandatory substance abuse counseling which he will have to pay for. He must also install an interlock device on his vehicle for one year at his expense if he ever gets his driver’s license back.
If everything goes right with his probation terms, the felony could be designated as a misdemeanor. If something goes wrong with his felony probation, he could serve up to one and one-half years in prison. Prison is not available for the DUI misdemeanor charge; but Haynes could receive six months in the county jail if he is unsuccessful with the terms of that probation. Ronald Wood represented Haynes in the Apache County case as well.
Haynes told the judge at sentencing in November that he will ask that his probation be supervised in Pinal County because he lives there now.
Kenly Ries
Local chiropractor Kenly Ries has been beset by legal problems since Oct. 31, 2018. On that date, he was charged with numerous felonies related to a domestic violence incident against the mother of his children. His lawyer, Ronald Wood again, worked out an arrangement whereby Ries pleaded guilty in August 2019 to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and a felony charge regarding the attempted choking of the victim. The felony charge, although Ries pleaded guilty to it, was to be held in abeyance and not entered against him if he successfully completed a probationary period. In fact the felony charge would be dismissed entirely if everything went right.
But things didn’t go right for Ries. He was indicted anew for three crimes in the Navajo County Superior Court on June 2, 2020. The charges include two counts of aggravated DUI with a child under the age of 15 years in the vehicle, Class 6 Felonies, and one count of child abuse, a Class 4 Felony. Because he consumed and possessed alcohol which he was required to avoid as a term of probation for the October 2018 felony charge, the felony conviction which Ries could have earned the dismissal of, was entered of record against him. Now having a felony conviction, he goes into negotiations on the June 2020 DUI charges at a great disadvantage. Further, The Board of Chiropractic Examiners may revoke his license to practice in Arizona but as of press time, that board has taken no action on that.
Ries now faces a mandatory prison sentence for the June 2020 DUI charges which have not been resolved yet. When Ries was sentenced for the October 2018 charge, the victim appeared in court and seemed sincere about cooperating with Ries for the sake of their common children. It seems that has changed. She has sued him for money damages for the October 2018 assault, and waited until two days before the two year statute of limitations expired for such a suit to file it. It could be that the child that he allegedly endangered by allegedly driving while impaired was one of her children. Ries has yet to file an answer to the civil law suit and court records show that the court date this month on the DUI charges was re-set; a new date has not yet been listed.
