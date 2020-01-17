ST. JOHNS — Over the past few years, Lyman Lake has been working not only to expand its services, but also in how the park suits the needs of nearby communities in the White Mountains. The response to those efforts has been positive, and attendance at Lyman Lake has nearly doubled, going from 16,107 visitors annually to 31,085 between fiscal years 2018 and 2019. This year will continue to bring even more updates and new events to the park.
The newly renamed “Lakehouse,” previously known as “the group building,” most recently saw updating at the end of 2018. That remodel saw some repainting, some refreshing of the kitchen areas and a remodel of the two restrooms. The Lakehouse is a popular site for events, as it overlooks the lake and provides a private beach area, has direct access to the Pointe Trail and its own dock site. A large gazebo overlooks the lake on the site and is ideal for weddings. The park intends to continue work on the site into 2020, such as adding improvements that make the Lakehouse site more ADA accessible and to add more covered areas to make the site even more usable year-round.
The cabins, consisting of the original four from 2001 and the four newer, ADA-accessible cabins that were installed in 2016, have themselves seen some outdoor improvements with more gravel being placed around the sites and more Ramadas being installed over the outdoor tables. The staff hopes to provide new games such as cornhole for cabin campers this year.
By the end of spring, the staff at the lake hope to reopen the old contact building, which will provide for smoother check-ins and service, freeing up the store to just be a store during the busiest months of the year. This site was traditionally closed every winter, and it did not have the internet service necessary to allow staff to handle business such as online reservations.
Full-time positions were approved recently, taking the two seasonal positions at Lyman Lake into year-round employment. This will give Lyman Lake the ability to do more events and handle more improvements in the future. April will see two of the park’s regular annual events — Earth Day and Arbor Day — but in September of this year, Lyman Lake will be host to the 2020 Arizona Girl Scout Jamboree.
“It will be the first time we host it,” Ranger Sandra Skousen said of the event. The staff is excited to have been chosen for the two-day event, which will feature outdoor skills challenges and other scouting activities. Troops practice for months ahead of the Jamboree, which is held every other year.
With the increase in staffing, the park is considering ideas on events community members might like to see at the lake, including the possibility of music events or concerts. The staff welcomes comments and ideas from visitors to the park, and they hope to see a continuation of increased park use in 2020 and beyond.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
