New music festival is keepin' it local

ALPINE — Shop local has been a buzz word for many years in the White Mountain community. People who live here know the importance of buying from their neighbors.
Turns out the same is true about musicians. Their music is also a product and they sell their craft — often — for next to nothing just to get to play.
As Bob Dylan told us in song, “The Times They Are A Changin,” and on Saturday, July 20, from noon until closing, debuts the first White Mountains Music Festival (WMMF) in Alpine with local musicians only.
The WMMF is the brainchild of Brent Rasmussen who started his own band, Heber Ridge, just because he wanted to play.
“I wanted to perform at a festival, but there weren’t any that were doing quite what I wanted. That is to say, showcasing local White Mountain musicians. The Alpine Blues Festival pulled in a bunch of out-of-towners, and the Flagstaff Blues Festival also almost exclusively books national acts. I get it — that’s what draws the crowd, I suppose. But there are so many awesome bands and performers right here, local, and I thought that maybe we could put on our own festival for musicians,” said Rasmussen.
Rasmussen shared his idea with his brother, Kris Rasmussen, with whom he also performs as “Brothermine.” On board with the idea, together they approached Steve and Lisa Malcolm who own the Foxfire at Alpine, a popular American restaurant and music venue. With everyone in agreement, they began putting the pieces together to make WMMF a reality.
With their connections to the local landowners in the Alpine area, and the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce, the Malcoms began doing their part. Brent’s brother Kris, who is also a talented graphic designer, went to work on the promotional artwork – poster, logo, t-shirts, ball caps, etc. Brent and his wife Kelley, who is also part of the Heber Ridge Band, personally financed the merchandise to be sold out of their own pockets.
Next step – book the bands and that was not a problem. Pretty much everyone’s genre has been addressed. The stage lineup includes Covered in Sun, folk; Centerfire, rock and country; Planting Seedz, reggae; Brothermine, Americana; Ryan David Orr, folk, and of course the Heber Ridge Band, outlaw country and southern rock. Then, put them all together and beginning at 9 p.m. until closing there will be an all band jam.
No outside food or drink will be allowed since inside purchases will help fund the event, but you won’t go hungry. There will be plenty of vendors offering day and night specials. Ticket sales are categorized and priced accordingly from pre-sale, all-day pass, after-5 pass, and kids under 14 are free.
This is the just the beginning. “If it doesn’t rain and we just break even this year, I will consider it a success and we’ll start planning for next year’s festival where we will expand it out to two days, figure out on-site camping arrangements, and hire an additional six local White Mountain bands – 12 bands total,” explained Brent.
Attendees are encourage to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a scenic drive to Foxfire in Alpine. The physical address is 42661 US-180. According to Google it is about one hour and 15 minutes from the Maverick gas station at the corner of US 60 and Hwy 77 in Show Low. Ticket information can be found at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4191028.
