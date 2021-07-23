SHOW LOW – The AndyVon Transportation Grant is for Native American students attending Northland Pioneer College who reside on tribal lands and must travel more than 30 miles from their physical home address to attend NPC classes. The award is $1,000.
Applications must be submitted electronically to betsy.wilson@npc.edu no later than Aug. 30 for the fall 2021 semester. No paper applications will be accepted.
You may take your application to your campus office or center and request that the front office or adviser scan the required documents into a single PDF file for submission. Scholarship recipients may apply for this award in subsequent years up to four semesters.
