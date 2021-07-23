Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is expected.