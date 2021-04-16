SHOW LOW — Several new members of city boards and commissions were introduced during the Apr. 6 city council meeting.
Recently hired Communications Manager, Grace Payne, attended the meeting and introduced herself to the council. The position is new to the municipality.
Payne is a graduate of Arizona State University and most recently helped with the Heber/Overgaard Chamber of Commerce, according to City Attorney Morgan Brown. She also worked for the town of Fountain Hills in a communications role.
“She’s going to be helping with a lot of the PIO stuff, press releases, social media, communications — you name it,” said Brown.
I just want to express my gratitude to you today,” said Payne. “Today marks one full week that I have been here and every day has felt like an absolute pleasure. I would also like to express thanks to the city manager, Ed Muder, for this opportunity.”
In other business, there were three open positions and exactly three applicants for the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission. The council unanimously appointed Zachary Barlow, Jarom Lewis and Douglas Roberts to fill the seats until the commissions expire in 2025.
There were two open positions and exactly two applicants for the Show Low Board of Adjustment. The council unanimously appointed John Jarrett and John Hannah to fill the seats until the commissions expire in 2025.
The appointment of Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Members was moved to the April 20 city council meeting.
Fire and emergency
preparedness
Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness director Catrina Jenkins and Pinetop Fire Department Chief Jim Morgan provided information to the Show Low City Council in the April 6 meeting. Their focus was to explain how Navajo County, first responders and other agencies coordinate to prepare residents and visitors for wildfires.
They shared information regarding fire restrictions and fire preparedness.
Jenkins described how the The White Mountains Fire Restrictions Coordination Group includes members from Apache County Emergency Management, Northeast Arizona Police Association, Forest Service Department of Agriculture, United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Fort Apache Agency Fire Management, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Northeastern Arizona Fire Chiefs Association, Apache County departments and Navajo County Emergency Management.
Decisions about regional fire restrictions are “based on science and data the group receives from the National Weather Service, forest experts, local public safety officials, regional partners and the Navajo County Emergency Management team,” said Jenkins.
During wildfire season, voting members meet weekly and more frequently if conditions become more dangerous.
Consistent messaging about how area fire restrictions is critical to the success of a community being prepared in emergencies said Pinetop Fire Department Chief Jim Morgan.
Residents and visitors need to be informed and educated about the fire restrictions that may be in place in the area and the surrounding forest.
“We will have fire; it’s part of where we live,” said Jenkins.
For more information on Emergency Preparedness, contact Catrina Jenkins at (928) 524-4163 or email catrina.jenkins@navajocountyaz.gov.
For information on current emergencies and events in Navajo County please visit 311info.net/ or call 311 or (928) 333-3412.
