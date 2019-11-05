Nexus Coalition receives federal grant

NAVAJO COUNTY — Last week the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention received word that they have been awarded a $125,000 Drug-Free Communities grant by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), in cooperation with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The coalition was founded in 2007 as a community alliance working toward a healthy, substance-free environment for youth. The vision statement included on their website is “communities transforming attitudes, perceptions and policies to support a substance-free environment.” The group conducts anti-drug educational and outreach activities in Show Low and Pinetop-Lakside, including activities for youth such as Junior Leadership Academy of the White Mountains.
Last year, the coalition’s federal funding was not renewed, causing a hardship for the program.
However, NCDP was approved for a $120,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant for 2019; that helped to sustain NCDP programs over the past year.
The federal program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of strategies to address local substance use problems, according to the website of the ONDCP.
“In order to create safe and healthy places for the next generation, we must break through to our children now and educate them about the dangers of substance use. The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United States, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the specific needs in each community,ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.
“These grants are always used for youth drug prevention,” Vicky Solomon executive director NEXUS Coalition said of the recent award. The grant provides $125,000 per year over the next five years. “I am passionate about educating our youth about drug abuse because they are our future,” Solomon said.
One hundred fifty grants were announced last week that represent a total federal investment of $18.7 million to community coalitions. Additional new FY 2019 DFC grant awards will be announced at a later date.
“Given the DFC Program’s success in reducing past 30-day substance use, ONDCP will be announcing additional grants at a later date. We know community coalitions are relentless in protecting our nation’s youth, and we will be announcing more grants so communities can quickly address the emerging drug threats impacting their youth,” Carroll said.
