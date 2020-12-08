FORT APACHE INDIAN RESERVATION – While in weekend lockdown Dec. 4, 8 p.m. through Dec. 7, 8:00 p.m, due to having exceeded the threshold for COVID-19 cases in a three-day period, Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood used her Saturday morning Dec. 5 Facebook show - which also airs on YouTube - as an interactive forum to educate tribal members regarding upcoming COVID-19 vaccination plans.
National Institute of Health Director of Tribal Health Research Dr. Dave Wilson spoke to the emerging developments of vaccines that have been taking place at the National Institute of Health (NIH) with the overall goal of answering some basic questions so that people can make informed decisions about the vaccines when they become available.
With an uptick in cases nationwide, Wilson acknowledged that COVID-19 is not specific to one particular area and that people need to think about ways to reduce the spread of the virus within their own communities. Rather than asking if we will come in contact with COVID-19, he said the question to ask is when.
With Native populations at greater risk for infection and a higher incidence of death for COVID-19, Wilson said it is important to have the conversation to see what we can be done to help mediate the disease.
The NIH “Operation Warp Speed” has been in a public and private partnership to develop a multitude of vaccines or products to help aid this.
Currently there are six products in late stage clinical trials in different categories and specific platforms with the ways they operate in our bodies and how they help provide a level of protection.
Modera and Pfizer/BioNTech are mRNA vaccines which are actually easier to produce in a laboratory. Oxford/Astra-Zeneca and Janssen, a sub company of Johnson & Johnson, are adenovirus vectors, some of the more common everyday vaccines which we get every year. The other two are Novavax and Sanofi/GSK which are protein particle based vaccines which are not as easy to produce as the mRNAs and take a lot longer to produce in a stabilized way to get them in usable quantities in the form of vaccines. The Sanofi vaccine is an example of this; it was scheduled for December but has actually been pushed back to January.
Wilson said NIH has been able to identify how the COVID virus enters our cells and creates infection which is through the Spike Protein. The Allergy and Infectious Disease and NIH were able to generate a model depicting the Spike Protein and likens it to a landing gear that allows it to actually make contact with our cells. It engages something called the ACE2 receptor on the outside of our cells and the risk does not discriminate since everyone has ACE2 receptors.
“That is the only thing that virus is looking for is to bind with us as a mechanism to enter our cells and cause infection,” said Wilson. “It does not matter who you are or where you come from. This virus just needs that ACE2 receptor to be able to recognize to bind as a mechanism to enter our cells and create disease.”
There is variety in vaccine development because no one knows how effective the vaccines that are going to be produced will be.
Modera is mRNA, a platform vaccine that will be injected into a person’s arm and is actually the instruction sheet for how to make that Spike Protein. Wilson said our bodies already have machinery to be able to produce proteins which is how we react and grow and thrive each day. With this particular transcript, it will be injected into the arm and the body will recognize the Spike Protein. Once that protein is injected, our bodies recognize it as a foreign peptide and will immediately generate a immune response to it; part of that response is creating specific antibodies that will bind to that specific landing gear. Once it is bound, it inhibits the virus from infecting us and creating disease.
Wilson said that the Astra-Zenica platform is in a viral vector, something we come into contact with all the time. The difference is that it has a specific sequence that codes for the Spike Protein. Once injected, the body will begin to transcribe and translate this particular Spike Protein and our body will recognize it and will make antibodies towards it. They will become what are termed as neutralizing antibodies to coat those virus particles when we come in contact with the whole particle at some later point in time. Then again, we will be able to mitigate the severity of the disease or infection.
The third variant are the nova vacs, the vaccine trials that are just coming into recruitment phase. They have taken a lot longer because they are producing mass amounts of peptides and then those products are injected into our arms and our bodies recognizes those peptides and create antibodies. Wilson said the ultimate goal is that the antibodies will bind up this receptor or reduce the severity of illness when we come in contact with the live virus.
Answering one query on everyone’s mind, “Will I get infected if I take the vaccine?” Wilson said, “The answer is absolutely not.”
With the vaccines producing billions or millions of Spike Proteins, they will never result in a fully functional and infectious virus particle.
“There are a lot of other parts that go into making a live or fully functional and infectious virus particle,” said Wilson, who cautioned that the vaccine will not be a silver bullet for ending the pandemic overnight. He said vaccinating everyone in the U.S. is a tremendous goal and that even with that, since they don’t know enough about the vaccine itself and whether or not it will actually prevent us from being infectious, only time and research will tell.
“We do know that after being vaccinated, our own bodies will be able to quickly initiate an immune response, but we don’t know during that short window while our bodies our wrapping up that immune response, if we will be infectious to people who may not have not had the vaccine,” said Wilson.
“We also don’t know how long this vaccine will provide protection to us. Again, these are studies ongoing but we will have to learn more as we go through time, what is the durability around us?
Further information which has been compiled for easy understanding by the public can be found at n be found at https://www.coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.
