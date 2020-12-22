PINETOP-LAKESIDE – It looked like smooth sailing after the Nov. 3 general election for the town with incumbents Kathy Dahnk, Jerry Smith and James (Jim) Snitzer — all who ran unopposed — keeping their council seats for another four years. Mayor Stephanie Irwin also kept her mayoral seat and newcomer Sterling Beus won the two-year seat. But, with the town’s acceptance of Dahnk’s resignation, effective Nov. 19, the town immediately began advertising to accept applications, with a deadline of Dec. 18.
Dahnk, who had served on the council the last four years resigned due to health reasons.
Eligible candidates are citizens of the town of Pinetop-Lakeside who are registered voters and have lived in the town for at least one year.
As of the Friday 5 p.m. deadline, nine candidates had turned in their packets. The nine, in the order provided by Town Clerk Jill Akins, lists James Brimhall, Taber Heisler, Paul Watson, Wayne R. Booher, Mark H. Vest, William S. Roberts, Derrick Cavey, Dylan Baca and Derrick Brown.
With council off until Jan. 7, and with each candidate packet filled to the max with information regarding the candidates’ qualifications and reason for their interest in serving in the council role, it is certain to be real homework for the current council members over the holidays and into the new year. All nine candidates bring special qualifications to the table that would benefit the town.
Most all of the applicants are known to the community in roles they either currently hold or have held in the community. More details relating to the candidates will be provided in the Jan. 5 edition of the Independent which is prior to the Jan. 7, 2021 meeting.
The first item of business on the Jan. 7 council agenda is to consider the appointment for the vacant council seat. Each candidate will be interviewed by mayor and council during the meeting. The council has a list of nine questions already prepared that they may use during the interview process, but may also include additional questions not on the list.
Following the interview process, council may vote to go into executive session to discuss the candidates, which is likely.
The next step will be the appointment and the swearing in of the individual selected. The individual chosen will serve until November 2022.
The Jan. 7 council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside council chambers at 325 W. White Mountain Boulevard, Lakeside. Due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19, attendance at council meetings are limited to 24 members of the public. The council chambers will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. and the first 24 public individuals will be admitted. The town asks that anyone who is experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms not attend. Wearing a mask is also required.
The town may also stream live on their Facebook page or via YouTube.
