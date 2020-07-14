HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said that as of Friday, July 10, there were no inmates in the county jail who were COVID-19 positive.
The five positive inmates they previously had are either out of the jail now or are COVID-19 negative.
As of July 10, there were 237 total inmates housed in the jail in the government complex in Holbrook.
“But that could change tomorrow,” Swanty said about inmates and/or staff contracting COVID-19.
There were 13 inmates on July 10 who had been placed in precautionary quarantine.
That means they are isolated for three days and if they show no symptoms they are moved to another precautionary area for an additional 11 days.
If they still show no symptoms they can then go into general population.
That is also the case with incoming new inmates.
As for jail staff, there were five who were COVID-19 positive and were in different stages of their quarantine periods per county health requirements.
Two staff members who were exposed to the virus and awaiting test results to see if they had it were also not working.
If they test positive they go into quarantine.
If they test negative and if they show no symptoms for an additional 72 hours they can return to work.
As has been the case for months now, all inmates and staff must wear masks.
Inmates have been issued washable cloth masks that are laundered on a regular schedule.
Swanty said they also provide masks for visitors without one adding that they have a substantial supply of masks at this time.
