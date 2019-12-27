No gift wrap needed

WHITE MOUNTAINS — “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents,” said the very outspoken Jo, in Louisa Mae Alcott’s “Little Women.” But, those of us that understand the meaning of Christmas know that some of the most memorable gifts we receive do not come wrapped or placed under a tree. As a matter of fact, author Janice Maeditere said, “Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.”
Several White Mountain residents received unwrapped gifts this year that opened their hearts.
Aaron Hatch of Taylor
“As I thought about the gifts I’ve received this year, I tried to recall each wrapped box and tissue paper filled bag, but found myself side-tracked by much simpler things. I’m distracted by experiences that I’d forgotten, and at the time didn’t consider gifts; a phone call from a friend to ask how I’m feeling, a sincere compliment, an invitation to lunch, spending time talking and laughing about silly things, quiet conversations about serious things. I’m reminded that the people around me give the gift of their time each and every day. This year the best gift I received was love and friendship and the gift of quality time.”
Jeff Farmer of Vernon
“I have so many wonderful blessings this year, it is hard to pick a favorite, but there was a picture, a very close friend shared with me. It was a picture of the West sky, this past spring, just 2 weeks after my mother past away, at 88 yrs old, leaving 4 children, several grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren. The picture was of some really beautiful cloud formations, right about sunset. In those clouds, several other people noticed, there was a face of a woman. When I saw it, it looked just like my mom when she was in her early 20s, just before I was born. But wait! That is not all. Just above her young pretty face, just over her left ear, was my father, also looking about like he did in early wedding pictures! If you think this story is done, oh, but no! Just behind him, almost as it were a line of other cousins and family, who I could actually recognize, in the cloud formations as they may have been waiting to greet her in the heavens! One sister even saw a dog and some others who saw the man at first, said they saw the face of a lion in him. I could see that also, and it really truly seemed as though he had the ability to change his appearance. Their countenance was magnificent! How can I ask for a greater blessing, than to see such a vision of my mother being greeted by my father and other loved ones as if it were a picture of them all in Heaven? I have had many blessings this year, but that..... well, how can I ask for better?”
Vandee Flake
of Snowflake
“Ours has been the opportunity to travel. Our family really enjoyed Yellowstone and seeing the amazing landscape. I also felt an imminence of gratitude that national parks have been preserved and protected for all these years. We have an incredible country. Some of these national parks are so amazing. My challenge to everyone is to take time in 2020 to experience a national park. Growing up we lived within driving distance but never made it a priority. We also enjoyed the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest. 2019 was a gift and I’m grateful for the lessons learned and the beauty we enjoyed.”
Billie Bowlin of Pinetop-Lakeside
“When I think of gifts I do not think of material things, I think of blessings. My best gift this year was to have the opportunity help make a difference in our community, even if the difference was small. And to have my family and community friends by my side through it all. From serving Thanksgiving dinner to our Veterans, participating in helping a Veteran that was going across country have food and community support, to delivering surprise Christmas baskets to Seniors who may have not received any other gifts and knowing their community cares about them. Having instilled these community values in my child and grandchildren is truly my best gift of all along with my very patient husband who understands what these blessings mean to me and helps me along the way. Merry Christmas!!!”
Reba Serrano
of Lakeside
“The best gift Jim and I received this year was the gift of life. May 6th was the determining life change for all of us. Jim has progressed amazingly through love, prayers, therapy and family. Our holiday right now is with family. Another great gift. Things will never be the same but, who says the same is better. Our life is blessed with the prayers, love and care of community and family.”
Kyle Peck of Taylor
“As the Holiday approaches I always reflect on all that I have been blessed with and the gifts i have received throughout the year. My mind instantly falls on the gift of life, health and happiness. The new beginning of life and fading of an old, yet fulfilled life. The life of a beautiful new nephew and the passing of an friend and mentor. In a few short weeks i will be taken back to the loss of a young boy, a stranger really, but one who would alter my life forever - that through the fading of his life, my life would be renewed, and made new. We are blessed daily with precious gifts. They are everywhere you look and everywhere you go. May we focus on these gifts and give thanks for all we have and all we have been blessed with.”
