PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The latest information from Navajo County Attorney’s office is that the various law enforcement agencies on the Michael Sattinger murder case are still following leads to try and find those responsible for his death.
Two years after Sattinger was found dead at his shop, White Mountain Pawn, law enforcement is still not releasing any additional information about the case.
The Independent also contacted the FBI in Phoenix for an update on the case and was referred to Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.
Neither released any new information about the case.
Since the murder, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Sattinger died froma blunt force trauma injury during an apparent robbery of the store on March 5, 2018. According to the scant information released on the incident, around $23,000 in cash was taken from the store, along with at least one firearm, and other merchandise including jewelry.
Since that time investigators with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, the FBI and the ATF have been trying to solve the case. Police have said nothing about the circumstances behind the murder nor have they released the report on it. The Independent has requested more information about the ongoing investigation numerous times only to be told no new information was being released.
“There’s a lot of evidence that comes with that case … that’s what we’re dealing with,” Pinetop-Lakeside Police Sgt. Tom Aducci said in a past interview.
Sattinger was apparently alone at his business that evening, and perhaps planned to meet with someone interested in buying his son’s vehicle.
Several portions of the autopsy report that would have revealed additional details about Sattinger’s death were heavily redacted, so no information about what kind of weapon was used on the victim is available.
“This 62-year-old man reportedly was assaulted by another individual(s) and suffered blunt force trauma,” was all the medical examiner wrote in his report regarding the manner of death.
In an exclusive interview with The Independent in April 2018, Steve Shudde, who was managing the store after Sattinger’s death, said his friend was unarmed when he was killed.
While police have yet to say where inside the shop Sattinger’s body was found, Shudde said he was found inside the back of the shop (the door was open) with a fatal wound to his head. Detectives have not released any details or video surveillance from the day of the murder.
Shudde said that the killer(s) took chainsaws, as well as personal electronics like tablets, laptops, games, and jewelry (mostly gold). Pinetop-Lakeside Police never confimed the number or types of items stolen, although an ATF poster about the reward listed some of the stolen merchandise.
“He was just the sweetest guy you could ever know,” Shudde said. “He was known to take money out of his own pocket to help out another.”
Shudde said Sattinger was more than a man who would lend someone money on pawn. He said Sattinger was a true friend to many of the people who regularly came to him to pawn stuff when they were short of cash.
Anyone having information about the theft or murder should call the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at (928) 368-8800 or the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov(link sends e-mail). Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app https://www.reportit.com/ (link is external) using the Phoenix field division as the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.