ORO VALLEY— Nolan Reidhead is seeking the Republican nomination for U. S. Congressman in Arizona’s First Congressional District in the 2020 election.
Nolan is married to Scottia (Johnson) Reidhead, and the son of Larry and Judy Reidhead formally of Heber and Snowflake. They have five wonderful children and reside in Tucson.
“Our government mocks the rule of law, caters to establishment politicians and threatens the constitutional rights of the people. I support President Trump’s efforts to ‘drain the swamp’, secure our borders, enrich our economy and protect our founding freedoms.”
As a constitutional conservative, Nolan strongly advocates for laws, principles and solutions geared toward maintaining a vibrant and free economy, protecting our borders and supporting life and family. He also believes that we must protect our constitutional rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms.
Growing up, Nolan worked alongside his father in the logging industry. Not only does he understand what it means to put in a hard day’s work, Nolan fiercely supports those logging, ranching, farming, and mining industries in Arizona.
In the past 20 years, Nolan founded and operates a successful law practice that serves many clients throughout the State of Arizona. Nolan’s top priority is to restore rural Arizona’s voice in our federal government.
“Thomas Jefferson once said, ‘All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.’ I, with you, will no longer remain silent,” Reidhead declared.
For more information about Nolan Reidhead and his platform, please visit his website ReidheadforCongress.com, like his page on Facebook, follow him on Twitter, @nolanreidhead, or on Instagram, ReidheadforCongress.
