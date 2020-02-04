FLAGSTAFF — After years in the making, North Country HealthCare is launching its new family medicine residency program this summer, with four residents beginning in July.
North Country HealthCare received notice last November that the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will fund its family medicine residency program in the amount of $5.4 million over four years.
The new program wouldn’t be possible without the support of its many community partners. In addition to the funds provided by HRSA, the NARBHA Institute has provided $3 million over five years, and the Arizona legislature recently appropriated $750,000. Facilities throughout northern Arizona have shown their support by becoming affiliated training sites, including Flagstaff Medical Center, Hopi Health Care Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center, Tuba City Regional Health Care, Whiteriver Indian Hospital, and Winslow Indian Health Care Center.
Residents will have rotations throughout North Country Healthcare’s service region of Coconino, Mohave, Navajo and Apache Counties. The program will also be the only graduate medical education program in the country with required rotations in Indian Country.
“There is a shortage of primary care physicians in our region of the state, especially in the most isolated rural areas,” states Anne Newland, MD, MPH, CEO of North Country HealthCare. “Northern Arizona’s communities deserve to have access to the highest quality family practice physicians. This is why we’re launching our family medicine residency program; we have no choice but to ‘grow our own.’”
North Country HealthCare is a federally qualified community health center that serves as the medical home for nearly 50,000 people throughout northern Arizona. North Country has a large and diverse provider team and is always accepting new patients. For more information on the locations, programs and services, call 928-522-9400 or visit northcountryhealthcare.org.
