Northern Arizona Academy in Taylor, founded in 1998, is a small charter high school that focuses on individualized instruction. Their mission is to create an alternative learning environment for youth requiring additional structure and support to attain their full potential so as to transition successfully into positive, productive, engaged citizens. Amy Carlyle, the executive director said "we serve students that have behavioral issues, or are single parents, or who just have a very, very hard time within a traditional high school setting. Some students are 16 - 17 years old and pretty much on their own and they're having to work to support themselves."
Outside of major metropolitan areas like Tucson or Phoenix, Northern Arizona Academy is the only A rated alternative school in the state. Carlyle said "if parents or guardians are looking for somewhere for their special person to thrive, they've found out that our school went from being 'C' rated two years ago to an 'A' rating today. That makes a difference." Accreditation is a voluntary method of quality assurance and is designed primarily to distinguish schools adhering to a set of educational standards. NAA is fully accredited by the same company that accredits Snowflake and Show Low high schools. The accreditation process is also known in terms of its ability to effectively drive student performance and continuous improvement in education. The accreditation ensures that credits earned at NAA are accepted at high schools, colleges, universities and the military.
Currently, there are 54 attendees, with eight that are homeless. The school has an emotional disability program for students who qualify. The goal of the EDP program is to try to help them transition into a more traditional learning environment by the time they graduate and is limited to 12 students. There are two staff members within the room at all times with one additional staff member on call. The program focuses on developing positive social and emotional behaviors that helps them when they get out of school, so that they can function within society. The teaching methods include a restorative justice model, they're not a punitive school.
"Generally, the students that attend do have problems with functioning within a traditional school. We look at behavior as a component of learning. If you don't know how to behave, you're taught the proper way to behave or the proper way to address a situation and then you have to restore, that's the part of the restorative justice, you have to restore the relationship, or restore the damage that you may have caused. Most of our students don't have issues academically, per se, except for the way that they interact with other people," said Carlyle.
The average class size is eight, allowing the student to get a lot of one-on-one time with the teacher, which is why they cap their enrollment at 60 enrollees. On Friday's, the school organizes field trips, which are free and it doesn't matter if the student is passing or not, or what their behavior has been. Also on Friday's, community members come in and teach different things, from cooking to desert survival. Teachers also do enrichment activities like music or art. Career and college readiness is offered, where students learn to write a resume and explore different career options. Friday is also set aside for a student that may have a D or an F in a class, by working with that specific teacher, one-on-one, to get their grade up to a passing grade. In addition, transportation, breakfast, lunch and all the school supplies and enrichment activities are free.
One of the most impactful way for increasing graduation rates among high schoolers and to prevent dropout, is to integrate some kind of work practice within the school. That's how NAA's student internship program came into being. Students can actually see what the point of the diploma is, get job training, see a career for themselves, plan out a future and actually get some experience.
Carlyle said "after much research and asking questions of the state, we decided to contract with employers, ensuring students stay in school. So, we'll pay for that, because that's a valuable service to us and to businesses. Businesses can decide whether they want to do a paid or unpaid internship. This way students can get the opportunity to learn some type of skill. One of the businesses I spoke to, they said they would not hire an 18 year old out of high school. But, they said if they came in and they had an internship with a company like theirs and they saw reviews that the student did well during high school and they knew about the job, they would be much more likely to hire them."
A survey was conducted at the school recently, asking students what type of jobs they were interested in. Surprisingly, real estate was at the top of the list followed by nursing, health care and construction. For more information about NAA or if your business would like to participate in the internship program visit https://naacharter.org or call 928-536-3920.
