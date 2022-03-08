Northern Arizona’s representatives in Congress have taken sharply contrasting positions on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) has supported sanctions and other US actions to support the Ukraine and ensure Russia pays a heavy cost for the invasion.
O’Hallaran last week issued a brief statement saying, “Vladimir Putin is a rogue leader who has continually lied to his own people, to the people of Ukraine, and to the people of the world, and we must treat criminals and liars as such. The United States must swiftly implement robust sanctions against Russia and ensure Putin is further isolated from the international community —together, with our allies, we must send firmly the message that this will not be tolerated on the world stage.
“Congress must continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, especially those who border Russia, through increased military aid. Putin’s actions are an affront to democracy worldwide and we will not allow for it. We are all praying for the safety of the children, families, and leaders of Ukraine who are facing the ravage of war brought about by a man who has no respect for human life.”
On the other hand, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) put out a statement saying the conflict has nothing to do with the US.
“This conflict has nothing to do with American national security and not one American soldier should be dragged into a war 5,000 miles away when there is no reason to be there. I have called on Mr. Biden to seek Congressional approval before sending American troops to Ukraine. On a side note, I find it rich that Mr. Biden is sending thousands of American soldiers to Europe while simultaneously firing soldiers who refuse to get the COVID jab.”
Biden has firmly ruled out sending US soldiers into the Ukraine, but has sent additional troops to allied NATO countries.
Gosar blamed Biden for Putin’s action.
“Biden promised he would keep Putin in check. He broke that promise. This war demonstrates what happens when Mr. Biden shows weakness on an international scale and makes decisions tying financial and economic security to foreign nations. Donald Trump is the only President in the last two decades that didn’t allow Russia to harass its neighbors,” he said.
Trump himself has condemned the invasion — although initially Trump said sending in Russian troops as “peacekeepers” was a “genius” move on Putin’s part.
“Now Americans are paying the price for Biden’s weakness and incompetence. Gas prices will surely skyrocket (even more than they already have), American’s retirement and investment accounts are getting pummeled, and our access to critical minerals and materials crucial for our daily lives are threatened. In 2014, the Department of Defense noted that “Putin and Xi perceive the West as a declining power. They view the West as weak, stupid, infantile, decadent and thoroughly parasitized by a mercenary Virtual ‘elite’ class that seems more than happy to wage an internal war on their own Physical classes,” Trump said.
Gosar current represents northern Gila County and much of western Arizona. However, he’s running in a newly redrawn District 9, which no longer includes Rim Country.
However, O’Halleran’s redrawn Congressional District 2 now includes all of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. It shifted from a “tossup” district to a district that leans Republican.
