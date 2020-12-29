TAYLOR — Northern Arizona Academy is always thinking of others. A small, charter school in Taylor
is integrating community service projects into our school. So far this year students have helped build 3E bags and have begun setting up a school hydroponics garden. For the holiday season students have created and delivered 32 gift baskets to the residents at Carriage House in Snowflake. NAA encourages outside community members to come to NAA and teach a skill, share about their job or host a community service project. This service project was facilitated by Eleanor Bartram, who also hosts a cooking class for the students twice per month.
Community members who facilitate a enrichment session are give a $65 stipend per session and are reimbursed for any supplies used. Enrichment sessions are limited to 10 students.
The school administration wanted to assure the community that the school is following the state guidelines set for schools of requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks at all times, to social distance whenever possible and to follow strict sanitizing policies. Additionally student enrichment activities are limited to 10 students to ensure guidelines are followed. Complying with the state guidelines is very important to NAA to ensure that it can remain open as long as possible as recommended by the CDC.
“Because of ... the disproportionate impact that school closures can have on those with the least economic means, kindergarten through grade 12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures have been employed and the first to reopen,” the administration said.
