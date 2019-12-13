SHOW LOW —Heard of moose? That’s what White Mountain Moose Lodge Chapter 2325 members will ask anyone who hasn’t heard of their not-for-profit organization.
The “Women of the Moose”, a.k.a. women of the Moose Lodge Chapter 2325, recently donated over $200 worth of supplies for Pet Allies shelter. They also presented a $163 check to the shelter as an additional donation.
“We are probably the best kept community action secret in the White Mountains,” says junior graduate regent Peg Hanning. “We focus on helping elderly and children.”
In December alone, the Moose Lodge is working on a toy drive and a coat and shoes drive for Vernon Elementary School. They are also putting together food for five local families in need.
“We also give to Walking Down Ranch/Veterans Village, the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center and the White Mountain SAFE House,” says Hanning.
Nationally, Moose Lodges “contribute an average of $80 million in donations and volunteer hours to local communities throughout North America,” according to their national literature.
For more information about White Mountain Moose 2650 membership and programs, call 928-537-0945. Also visit their website www.heardofmoose.org.
