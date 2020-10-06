The following districts have unfilled school board seats. The elections for these seats have been cancelled by the Board of Supervisors. These seats are filled by appointment.
Northeast Arizona Technological Institute of Vocational Education -There is a vacancy for the Kayenta USD representative.
Cedar USD #25 – There is a vacancy for two (2) – 4 yr. term and one (1) -2 yr. term school board members.
Heber-Overgaard USD #6- There is a vacancy for one (1) -4 year. term school board member.
Northland Pioneer College — There is a vacancy for District #2 – this is a two year appointment.
The Navajo County Superintendent of Schools Office is requesting interested candidates in being appointed for the vacancy to call the office for an application. The phone number is 928-524-4204. Or you may email – Jalyn.gerlich@navajocountyaz.gov
