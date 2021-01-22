You cannot speak or you’re afraid to speak. Don’t worry — you can still call for help.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office this week announced the launch of a new service that allows residents to text 911 dispatchers on a cell phone. The service will work in incorporated cities in the county as well, thanks to an agreement linking emergency dispatch services across the county. The system will also work on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
“Dispatchers now have a way of receiving emergency calls — and everyone has gotten the training,” Sheriff David Clouse told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The service may prove especially valuable to the victims of domestic violence, providing women in fear for themselves or their children a way to get help without talking aloud on the telephone in their homes. That should also prove helpful in many other types of calls — like a homeowner who believes a burglar has entered the house.
Domestic violence remains the most common violent crime in Arizona and Navajo County has suffered one of the highest rates of increase in calls in recent years. Advocates say domestic violence has grown worse during the pandemic, with more stress on families, a rise in drinking, and more people in violent relationships trapped at home.
One 2013 study by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission found at that time Navajo County had the highest increase in domestic violence cases in the state, although the rate of domestic violence remained well below the statewide average. The study found a dismaying 16% conviction rate in domestic violence cases.
The new 911-text system will provide another option for victims of domestic violence to seek help as well as people with medical issues that have trouble speaking on the phone. Dispatchers say they still hope people will use the phone when possible, but can now offer this additional option.
The sheriff’s office landed a federal grant to set up the system. This involved sending volunteers with cell phones all over the county to test the system, but sending texts to central dispatch. This also identified dead zones in the county where a cell phone signal would not connect to the system. The county’s working on reducing those dead zones.
The pandemic slowed down the testing and training process, but the system’s now up and running, said Clouse.
“We didn’t let a pandemic stand in the way of finding better ways of providing services,” said Clouse.
Callers can simply enter 911 in the text field of their phones, which will then connect to emergency dispatchers. Callers should also type in their address or location on the highway and brief, clear description of the problem.
“Don’t use emoj’s, or slang or abbreviations,” said Clouse, “we need clear, precise instruction — where is the emergency, what is the emergency, what type of services you need. Keep the message brief and concise — which the same advice as calling on an audio line. Don’t send photos or video” and don’t sent a text to someone else to relay to 911.
“Call if you can — and don’t text and drive,” said Clouse.
(1) comment
That's great! I hope Mesa, Phoenix, and the rest of the Valley get it down here!
