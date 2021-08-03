SHOW LOW — Northland Pioneer College Show Low campus’ Practical Nursing program was just ranked as one of the top in the state by the website practicalnursing.org.
Practicalnursing.org is an organization made up of nursing experts working to guide future nurses and those interested in pursuing a career in the growing field of healthcare.
Licensed practical nursing is a stepping stone on the path to a rewarding career in nursing.
The organization’s nursing experts assessed 12 Arizona LPN programs on several factors. These factors represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. Each program was analyzed by past and present first time state testing pass-rates weighted by year. They then ranked five of them and the Show Low campus earned the second spot out of the entire state.
The announcement stated that NPC’s practical nursing program’s small class sizes, hands-on clinical experiences, and affordable tuition helped students earn their PN certificate quicker and easier, helping the program earn an impressive overall Score of 99.29.
A quick search on any employment app will show that Arizona is a great place to be a licensed practical nurse. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected a 9% growth in employment in the industry between 2019 and 2029.
According to Practical Nursing’s website, LPNs in Arizona earn approximately $26 an hour, which equates to an average annual salary of $54,090, about $7,040 per year above the national average.
NPC offers LPN students the flexibility to choose to jump right into work or continue on to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.