SHOW LOW — Last Tuesday, Dec. 3, Northland Pioneer College President Mark Vest provided an update of the college’s expansion plan to the Show Low City Council as part of continuing outreach to keep the community informed of their progress.
NPC is a two-year commuter community college with campuses strategically located throughout Navajo and Apache counties. They serve approximately 7,000 students annually in a wide range of courses and programs.
The comprehensive expansion will use $20 million from the college’s capital fund for new construction and remediation of existing buildings explained Vest. They are in “step one of two” which involves updating NPC’s master plan which is seven years old.
Campuses are located in Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake/Taylor and Winslow and are connected to the college centers in Hopi, Kayenta, Springerville/Eagar, St. Johns and Whiteriver.
The bid was awarded to SVS Architecture LLC of Denver, CO. “This decision was made carefully and after conducting workshops and interviews with multiple vendors to identify the scope of construction needed to update the master plan,” says Vest.
There are several components to the overall expansion plan. The first includes remediation of the Learning Center which sits on two types of soil. Over time, this has caused the building foundation to settle unevenly.
The next task involves rebuilding a facility for Allied Health and nursing programs which will greatly expand the opportunities for students, according to Vest.
A new “flagship” general education facility will also be built on existing property at the center of the Show Low campus.
Finally, the workforce development programs will be moved onto the main campus so that those students have the same access to instructors, guidance, assistance and programs as general education students. “The new Skill Center, when completed, will be comparable to what is at the Holbrook Campus,” assured Vest.
If there is money left over after completion of the priority projects, NPC will use it to turn the Goldwater Building in to the front entrance of the campus.
“We are on-target and moving through the initial phases of our broad design plan,” said Vest.
Svs Architecture Project Manager Richard Strickland also spoke before the council to provide his credentials and share some information about his experience and background in projects of this nature.
“We are committed to transparency throughout all stages of construction,” Strickland told the council. “We want to be good neighbors with you and we want to help keep NPC the shining star of northeastern Arizona.”
For more information, visit www.npc.edu.
