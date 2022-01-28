NPC's Talon Gallery opens Locally Grown Art Show

SHOW LOW – Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek of Northland Pioneer College (NPC) announced the opening of the annual “Locally Grown 2022” juried art show last week. The show opened on Monday, Jan. 24 and will run through Friday, Feb. 18.
The show features local artists from Navajo and Apache Counties who are at least 18 years of age. The show includes both students and other members of the community.
The art can be any media, drawings; paintings; pottery; sculptures, quilts, jewelry or other original or unique artwork, including functional items.
“Locally Grown” has been in existence since before 2011 (when I started at NPC). I’m not sure how long before that it had been established. When I learned about it upon taking the job as Talon gallery director, I thought it was a great idea and continued to carry on the tradition,” stated Gluszek in an email to the Independent.
The show has traditionally been held in the fall semester but due to a longer gallery event last year, Gluszek opted to move it to the spring of 2022. The artworks in the show were actually submitted and juried in 2021.
Due to NPC’s Covid-19 mitigation policy there will be no public reception for this show but the public is encouraged to visit the gallery in small groups. Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces on all NPC campuses.
The exhibition can also be experienced virtually and a video will soon be released on the gallery webpage at www.npc.edu/talongallery.
The video will include an announcement of the award winners, a statement by each of the individual artists and a statement from Shasta Krueger, the juror, who is a ceramic artist from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kruger uses clay to investigate ideas about cellular structure, accumulation and repeated patterns.
“It was an honor to see so many pieces of art and craft created by artists and makers eager to share their work,” stated Kruger. “This exhibition shows a sampling of techniques and media including drawing, quilting, ceramics, sculpture, and painting.
“Art and fine craft have long traditions of expression throughout human existence. Each piece is a form of self-expression; collectively those expressions connect and define a community. In addition to exceptional technique and design, I gravitated to work that seemed to capture a moment. A moment can be captured through a specific person, place, feeling or sentiment. Those moments define an aspect of the individual that together shapes a community. This work exemplifies thoughtful and creative voices within your community.”
The Talon Gallery is located in the Aspen Center building on the Show Low campus and is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Links to videos and images of prior shows can be found at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/past-exhibitions.
