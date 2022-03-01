NPC's Talon Gallery presents "Extraction"

SHOW LOW — The current exhibition at Northland Pioneer College’s Talon Gallery is “Extraction,” which features two Diné potters from the Black Mesa region of the Navajo Nation, Adrian Herder and Titus Bert. The exhibition runs from March 1 through April 9.
The “Extraction” tells the story of Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation through the traditional Diné pottery of Herder and Bert.
Herder is a ceramic artist from the community of Hardrock on Black Mesa. He is a potter in traditional Navajo pottery (earthenware) and ceramic stoneware. He has his own business, Na’niłkaadii Pottery, which is located in Flagstaff where he resides. The word Na’niłkaadii is the Diné word for Pastoralism. His family are pastoralists of Navajo-Churro sheep and being so, he has brought his teachings as a sheepherder into his pottery work.
Herder states that the materials he uses for his pottery pieces are traditionally handmade and he uses materials which are found no more than half a mile from his home on Black Mesa.
“The clay I use is either yellow clay that fires red or grey clay. I pit fire all my pottery pieces and glaze them with piñon-pitch to enrich the clay’s natural color and create a seal to resist/hold liquids. My designs are heavily influenced by the natural landscapes, elements, and creatures on Black Mesa,” stated Herder.
Herder will lead a pit firing event at NPC’s Painted Desert Campus in Holbrook sometime late in March.
Bert is Diné from Dził Dahzhiní (Little Black Spotted Mountain), and lives in Piñon, also located on Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation. He began working with pottery in 2019 after taking a summer class taught by Diné potter Jared Tso at Diné College which was offered through the Navajo Cultural Arts Program. He also has his own pottery business, Tbert Pottery.
“As a young Diné potter, I wanted to shed light on the beauty of traditional Navajo pottery as it is not well known nor popular today due to the lack of Navajo potters,” stated Bert.
In working with clay, Bert says he lets the clay shape him and in doing so finds he is able to reflect on himself, his teachings and feelings.
Bert has already won a first place in the 2020 Junior Indigenous Art Exhibition and Competition hosted by the Museum of Northern Arizona and he also participated in the 2021 Bernalillo Indian Arts Festival in Bernalillo, New Mexico.
During the month of February, Gallery Director Magda Gluszek invited anyone interested to participate in a community art project involving clay and pit firing.
Participants could pick up clay from any of the NPC campuses and make an object out of the clay to be pit fired. Herder explained the pit firing procedure on a video on the NPC website followed by Gluszek illustrating the making of a clay object to be pit fired. She explained the campus code letters and the artist’s initials are required for identification purposes.
Participants were asked to bring their finished work to a campus office and Gluszek would pick them up for the firing, the last day to be Feb. 28.
Pit firing is the Navajo traditional way of firing ceramics.
A pit is dug into the ground and the earth is actually used as the kiln where the clay will be heated up and fired. Building a wood fire and because of the impurities of the wood and the ash that fall on to the object, create really beautiful variations in the types of objects that are fired.
Herder learned the pit fire process through the Navajo Cultural Arts Program.
The pit fire event will take place towards the end of March and as the date draws closer, a determination will be made regarding whether or not group or public attendance will be permitted.
Regardless, anyone who brings in their clay pieces will have it fired and it will be returned to the campus where the clay was obtained and will be returned to the individual who made it.
More information about the exhibit or ceramic pit firing can be seen at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/current-exhibition.
The Talon Gallery is located on the NPC White Mountain Campus in Show Low. All gallery events are free and open to the public. The Gallery is open Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
