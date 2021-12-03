Snowflake’s assistant town manager and planning and zoning administrator, Joseph Jarvis, explains that one of his many responsibilities with the town is to enforce the nuisance codes.
“As community members, we encourage all of the property owners to maintain their properties. If not, it’s my job to either find the property or receive complaints about the property and go and visit with the property owner about what they need to do to address the issue. Many times what I’m finding is, weeds have gotten out of hand, because the rain has come. Maybe there’s discarded items like washing machines that are left out in front, or there are vehicles being stored on the property that are not operational. When that happens, it’s kind of a distraction for the property and also for the community. We know that sometimes a pile of debris gets out of hand and people feel overwhelmed. So, I work with individuals and encourage them to take the steps to clean up their property. The good news is that the town of Snowflake has allocated some resources to assist. The town has access to dumpsters through Larsen Waste and the town is willing to pay for some of the cost. Residents have to submit an application, provide a $200 deposit and fill the dumpster themselves. Larson waste will deliver a three yard dumpster to your property. If you want to dump three times, then you would need to provide $150 to the town,” Jarvis said.
When enforcing nuisance codes, the department recognizes the difference between a vehicle that looks like it’s operational because it’s got tags, a license plate and registration, as opposed to a vehicle with a tree growing out of it.
Jarvis said, “There are a couple of companies in Taylor who will tow away your vehicle for you. Some of them charge, some don’t. I have a list of those that they’re willing to haul vehicles away.”
The town code of Snowflake allows for fines and court action, if residents don’t comply, sometimes civilly and then criminally. If necessary, the fines associated can be charged on a day to day basis.
Jarvis said, “For example, if you have a broken down car and you leave it after I’ve notified you and tried to work with you, the town will utilize legal services to take you to court. We would present our case before the local judge explaining what we have tried to do to help someone clean up their property and the actions that we’ve taken along with the timeline, by providing pictures. You potentially could be fined for every single day that your property was out of compliance. So, if I’ve been working with you for six months and you still haven’t done anything, that’s a lot of days and a lot of cost. I suspect, in some situations, you may exceed the value of the vehicle and the fines you have to pay for keeping the vehicle.”
Jarvis realizes that animals are really important to the citizens of Snowflake and it’s essential that people take care of them.
Jarvis said, “If I come on a property and there are piles of waste from the animals, that’s a concern. There are restrictions as to how many animals and what type of animals you can have in Snowflake, based upon the zoning of your property. That could be a way that we do enforcement. In addition, the Snowflake/Taylor Police Department has animal control enforcement authority and I would notify them, if necessary. If an animal has escaped, has bitten someone on or off of the property, or the animal is loud, contacting the police department is the appropriate method.”
For more information call the Snowflake Town Hall at 928-536-7103, ext. 200 or visit https://ci.snowflake.az.us.
