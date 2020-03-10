Officer gets a slick new look

SHOW LOW — An officer with the Show Low police force who is also a veteran of combat duty in Afghanistan with the National Guard got a well deserved surprise from his comrades.
Show Low Police Office Stratton Hatch was kept waiting and waiting on the second floor of the Public Safety Headquarters in Show Low the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26 as his Cmdr. Brad Provost made a mad dash to get to arrive on time with a very special Ford Interceptor patrol SUV with a patriotic-themed wrap just for Hatch.
Provost was to pick up the SUV and bring it back to the headquarters quickly to keep it all a surprise, but when he got to Vinnedge Signworks at 320 S. White Mountain Rd., the battery on the vehicle was dead.
So Hatch’s fellow officers came up with a trumped-up excuse to keep him in the dark, which was not easy considering a lot of people were waiting. City leaders like Show Low Manager Ed Muder and Mayor Daryl Seymore, as well as his boss, Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley (smiling from ear-to-ear along with all of Hatch’s fellow members of law enforcement in attendance) along with friends and his wife and daughter, and the Show Low VFW Post Honor Guard, were all gathering outside in the main parking lot in front awaiting Provost’s arrival.
Rondi Vinnedge, co-founder of Vinnedge Signworks, was also there, not to get any credit for the patriotic law enforcement theme of the wrap she donated to the SUV, but to honor Hatch for his combat service and his service as a policeman to the people of Show Low and the White Mountains.
When Hatch was finally “freed” to go out into the parking lot at headquarters, he saw the patrol SUV and immediately started beaming with excitement as tears welled in his eyes while he walked around it taking a closer look.
Regaining his composure Hatch made a simple comment on his feelings at that moment about the SUV.
“This is slick,” he said with a thin, humble smile on his face.
Hatch works the night shift right now, so don’t expect to see his patrol vehicle adorning the streets during the day. But don’t be afraid to give him a wave of thanks for his military and public service if you do happen to see him on the streets.
