SHOW LOW – Two of Show Low Police Department’s finest were awarded a formal letter of commendation by Mayor John Leech Jr. at Tuesday night’s city council meeting — officers James Barber and Brian LaRue.
Times such as they are, law enforcement can often be a dangerous and thankless occupation. Lives can forever change in an instant, which is added pressure to already tense situations. When officers are called out it is rarely for a happy situation.
“When you have an officer who makes a mistake, everybody hears it, but when officers go out day after day and they get it right, you never hear. What we have here is an instance where the officers got it right and we want you to hear it,” said Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost during his introduction of Barber and LaRue to the city council.
Provost said the two officers handled a situation that could have gone bad very quickly, but because of the way they handled it, reliance upon their training, use of their equipment, and their tactical deployment, it went off perfectly.
The officers responded to a Show Low area call for service at 1:54 a.m. on June 17 where they were confronted by an armed individual who refused to disarm, despite being commanded to do so multiple times. Officers then tased the subject and rendered immediate aid.
“This event could easily have turned into a deadly force situation. Officers Barber and LaRue had great restraint, appropriately deployed less lethal options and provided immediate care once the subject was detained,” Provost said.
The Show Low Police Department website states that their mission is a passion for excellence. Barber and LaRue relied on their training — demonstrating the highest standards of police service while responding to a call. Who could ask for more?
