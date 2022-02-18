WINSLOW — Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Oak Creek) took a victory lap last week, touring the $65-million Winslow Levee Project he helped shoehorn into the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The overall of the flood control system that protects Winslow, critical highway and railway lines and other resources represented the single biggest Arizona project in the mammoth federal infrastructure spending bill, intended to help the economy recover from the pandemic.
The levee overhaul will help prevent flooding in Winslow and several tribal communities, after the Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the aging system — adding 1,500 structures in Winslow to the 100-year floodplain, which included most of the schools, businesses and hospitals in the area.
The decertification meant that all those property owners had to buy flood insurance, since they're facing a high risk of major flooding in a major storm. Last summer, monsoon rains flood homes, washed out roads and cut off several Navajo Communities — requiring emergency delivery of food and other essentials in the midst of the pandemic.
O'Halleran has lobbied for the Winslow levee project for years, but the infrastructure act gave congressional representatives the chance to seek consideration for project in their district. In the case of the Winslow project, the threat to a transcontinental railroad line that carries a sizable share of the nation's freight boosted the project's ratings.
O'Halleran met with state and county officials during his tour of the project — and also got a chance to watch the launch of this year's Hashknife Pony Express run, which rides in relays from Holbrook to Phoenix.
The Winslow Project snagged about two-thirds of the $83 million the federal infrastructure project allocated for water and flood control projects in Arizona. All told, the legislation provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects in the West.
Navajo County Supervisors Alberto Peshlakai met with O'Halleran on the tour.
Peshlakai had previously commented, "I am gratified that Winslow levee construction will provide critically needed life safety protection and will also relieve Winslow’s residents and businesses of burdensome flood insurance requirements. But as a member of the Navajo Nation, I am especially gratified that the $65.75 million that Senators Sinema and Kelly and our other congressional leaders have helped secure for us will provide a measure of justice for Navajo relocatees, whom the federal government forcibly relocated into Winslow’s flood plain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.