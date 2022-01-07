Navajo County has reported the highest COVID-19 death rate in the state in the past two weeks, as Omicron spreads through Arizona, according to federal Centers for Disease Control numbers.
The death rate for that period stands at 0.73 per 100,000 statewide, 2.12 in Gila County, 1.9 in Navajo County and 0.6 in Apache County.
Those death rates in Navajo and Apache counties likely reflect the low vaccination rate in off-reservation communities, coupled with an average age that’s higher than the rest of the state.
So health officials have redoubled their call for people to get fully vaccinated — which at this point means two shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and three shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People can also safely mix and match the booster shots. The unvaccinated are about 15 times more likely to die from either the delta or omicron strains. However, millions of vaccinations have confirmed the clinical trial results, showing the vaccines remain safe and highly effective.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has now authorized booster shots for people 12 to 18 within five months of finishing the first round of shots. The studies show the vaccine can prevent clusters from developing on campus. Although children remain at very low risk of death if they get infected, they can readily spread the virus to people at much greater risk.
The evidence continues to grow that omicron is driving a huge surge in new cases nationwide — with the daily case count setting new records each day. Hard-hit states like New York, New Jersey and Florida have seen cases peak 400% above last winter’s all-time records. The surge will likely continue through January, driven by holiday gatherings, travel and more time spent indoors — where the virus spreads most easily.
Omicron accounts for a majority of new cases nationwide, but hasn’t yet dominated in Arizona, although only a fraction of new infections are genetically sequenced. Nationally, the CDC estimates that in the last week of the year, omicron accounted for about 60% of new infections nationally. But the most recent data published by T-Gen put omicron at about 8% of Arizona cases in the week before Christmas. It’s likely much higher now — although less than 1% of samples are tested in rural areas like Navajo and Gila counties. Other states and countries have found that once omicron gets a foothold — it quickly comes to dominate.
As of Monday, the nation had seen a 204% increase in new cases as a daily average for the past two weeks, while Arizona cases had increased just 71%.
In northern Arizona, the average increase in new cases totaled 210% in Coconino County, 60% in Gila County, 18% in Navajo County and 73% in Apache County. All four counties are now considered high-risk for infection.
Fortunately, the news about omicron has one glimmering silver lining. So far, very preliminary statistics and studies suggest that omicron causes less serious disease — especially among the vaccinated. The variant appears to cause much higher concentrations of the virus in the upper respiratory tract, but seems slower to move down into the lungs. The booster shot appears to restore robust protection — both against a “breakthrough” infection and against serious illness if you do get infected.
Curiously, some studies show that while recovery from a previous infection by another strain provides little protection against omicron — the reverse doesn’t seem to hold true. Very preliminary results suggest that recovering from omicron does protect against infection by other strains. This could herald an evolution in the pandemic to a less lethal disease — especially among the vaccinated.
Federal epidemiologists say that omicron’s so easy to catch that the trend in hospitalizations and deaths may now represent a better way to monitor the peaks and valleys of the pandemic.
So in Navajo County hospitalizations have declined 9% as a daily average in the past two weeks and in Apache County by 16%.
That could mean omicron is driving a surge in new cases in Arizona, but also resulting in less serious illness. Of course, omicron can still kill you — especially if you’re unvaccinated or older than 65. It can still cause serious illness — with possible long-term side effects and a six-figure hospital bill.
So in Arizona, we’re still at 93% of last January’s peak in new cases. But hospitalizations are at 79% and deaths at 73% of last year’s peak.
In New York, cases are four times greater than year’s peak, but hospitalizations are only double last year’s peak. Deaths are just 50% above last year. This probably reflects both less serious disease from omicron — and a high vaccination rate.
That’s good – but it’s still a lot of hospitalizations and deaths. Nationally, the nation’s reporting 405,000 new cases daily and 1,254 deaths. That includes 5,000 cases and 70 deaths daily in Arizona.
So assume that we follow in New York’s footsteps in the next month as omicron takes hold. That could drive Arizona’s daily cases to about 20,000 — a four-fold increase. But daily deaths would rise to about 110 — a roughly 50% increase.
Of course, that’s actually an optimistic scenario — since 72% of New York residents are fully vaccinated compared to just 57% of Arizona residents. In the off-reservation communities in Northern Arizona, rates are much lower. The share of people who have had at least one shot includes 44% in Navajo County and 42% in Apache County.
The state doesn’t post the share of the population who have gotten booster shots — which provide strong protection from omicron. Published figures suggest that fewer than 40% of people who had their first two shots have gotten a booster shot. The federal government and the county health departments rolled out the first round of shots with far more flourish — with drive through clinics mass vaccination events.
The figures suggest that only something like 20% of the off-reservation residents of Apache and Navajo Counties have significant protection against Omicron.
Now, you can get the booster shots on a walk-in basis at Walmart and some other pharmacies. County health departments also hold vaccine clinics.
However, the booster push has gotten far less attention than the original rollout — although the boosters offer the only strong protection against an omicron infection.
