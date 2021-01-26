SHOW LOW – In anticipation of the snow storms, several schools closed for a "snow day" remained online only Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Now that the storms have started to slow their roll, White Mountain schools are preparing to get back to their regular mode of learning whether that be distance learning, face-to-face learning or a hybrid version that allows for some days on campus and some at home.
As of Tuesday evening, this is the school updates where information is available online:
Blue Ridge USD - All K-12 schools will be online only, Wed. Jan. 27 due to the accumulation of snow. All on-site supports and special services for exceptional students and food delivery are cancelled tomorrow due to safety concerns.
The school-day determination for Thursday will depend on the ability to ready our facilities, and safely transport students to and from school. The decision will be shared community wide by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Heber/Overgaard USD - TBD, or information not posted on website/social media.
Mountain Christian School - TBD, or information not posted on website/social media.
Show Low USD - ONLINE ONLY - The 2-hour delay was changed to cancel in-person classes due to icy road conditions. All schools will be online only for Jan. 27.
St. Anthony's CATHOLIC SCHOOL - 2-HOUR DELAY on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Vernon Elementary USD - CLOSED, Wednesday, Jan 27.
Whiteriver USD - CLOSED, Wednesday, Jan. 27. Due to winter weather and unsafe road conditions that are impacting our staff’s ability to get to work sites safely, WUSD will be canceling the meal delivery service that is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27. We will resume meal distribution on Sunday, January 31. Additionally, on-site ESS services will resume on Thursday, January 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.