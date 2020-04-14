Opening A New Business During COVID-19

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Once an entrepreneur always an entrepreneur.
Tucson native Jay Zucker planned to retire to Pinetop-Lakeside last year. Having had a successful business career in security services, Spanish-speaking radio and television stations in Phoenix and Tucson, owning the Tucson Sidewinders baseball team for 12 years and owning the popular Tucson Maverick country bar, it should be no surprise that he had at least one more venture in him. Wine Mountains is that venture.
Everything fell into place for Jay and his wife Debra. They bought the perfect house from one of his former ballplayers in Pinetop, explored finding a business they would both enjoy, did their research, and found the perfect location on White Mountain Boulevard.
Jay and Debra wanted to find a business that was both fun and fit their lifestyle. They asked each other, ‘If we were to have one last business what would it be?’
“Both of us have a passion for sharing wine, so we said, let’s look at doing wine tasting,” explained Jay. “Last summer we casually applied for a beer and wine license and with my 15 years at the Maverick, it fell into our life like the house. We applied and got it.”
After getting the license, Jay and Debra considered the environment for the concept of a hybrid wine bar. They searched the Internet for what they envisioned, but didn’t find anything. They wanted to have a wine bar and wine tasting. They agreed that White Mountain Boulevard had to be the location – it had to be a “chill and comfortable environment that people would come to.”
“We looked at all types of buildings from Pinetop all the way to Show Low,” said Jay. When they heard the former location of La Vie was available, they knew it was the perfect spot. Securing the lease, they began the remodel.
They did a market survey of all the restaurants, bars and stores in the area to find out which wines are the most popular on the Mountain. They left no cork in the bottle and came up with their list.
In late February they began a search for employees with wine knowledge and continued moving forward, targeting April as the date for their soft opening.
In the meantime, COVID-19 happened and like a seasoned entrepreneur, Jay got creative. He and Debra had been working non-stop for six months to open their business, and though their initial plan had to be curtailed, their quickly adapted to a Plan B on March 28, “Wine Tasting To Go.”
In the meantime, in order to have business, with people sheltering in place, Wine Tasting to Go allows the customer to choose one of three wine tasting plans which will serve ten people, and can be picked up or delivered. With each plan, the customer gets four bottles of wine, two Wine Mountain logo glasses, wine notes which offer opinions of the wine experts, a special gift from Jay and Debra and a winetender who personally sets up and explains the tasting, complying with the six foot rule and wearing gloves.
Choices include the California Tour; the Arizona Tour which features a different Arizona winery each weekend, and the West Coast Reserve Tour which are wines you may not have heard of, but are the best available for the cost.
There is a 20 percent discount for pick-up and Jay and Debra sanitize the plastic container packaging.
Though Wine Tasting to Go is their Plan B, once the COVID-19 crisis is over, their hybrid business will feature the wine bar up front which is where the most popular wines will be served, along with a limited selection of beers, all glass, no cans.
Wine Mountains will also have lite bites available. “We are not a restaurant,” said Jay, “but if people want something to eat with their wine, we will have flat breads, hummus, cheese, charcuterie, cheese tartlets, pastry filled with cheese or mushrooms – light finger foods.”
Wine Tasting Tours are in a second room beyond the wine bar and will feature the three tasting plans currently offered in Wine Tasting To Go.
Wine Mountains will be open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and by appointment.
The Zuckers are now residents of Pinetop-Lakeside. Jay says they still have ties to Tucson with his elderly parents, four of his five daughters and four of his six grandchildren there. Debra has family in Iowa.
Like so many who come up to retire, the Zuckers were drawn here because of the people.
“Folks here are genuine,” said Jay. “It does not matter where they come from or what their background is, you can strike up a conversation with them.”
Though the Zuckers like golfing, fishing, boating and hiking, they wanted to do more – be involved with the community.
Though not the most opportune time to start a new business with the arrival of COVID-19, their plans were already in the works. They have implemented Plan B until they are able to move to their original Plan A.
As of April 8, they have added Wine Concierge service, pick up or delivery by the case with advance ordering.
Wine Mountains has a Facebook page and a website at www. winemountains.com. They are located at 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
On the lighter side, one of their Facebook posts says, “Wonder what wines pair well with social distancing? Give us a call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.