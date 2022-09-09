Opening a time capsule of Pinetop and Lakeside

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Pinetop-Lakeside was incorporated in 1984, but it was a community long before it became a town. And, the town, as many know it today, does not resemble the Lakeside or Pinetop that longtime resident Cecelia (Cec) Hoffman and her family knew back when.
Hoffman and her late husband, Lonell D. “Lon” Hoffman Sr., had enjoyed a number of summers vacationing with friends in the White Mountains before moving to Pinetop in 1970.
Falling in love with the White Mountains, the Hoffmans and their friends decided they would leave Tucson and move north. They bought the Creek Ridge Resort, across from where Darbi’s Cafe is today, and they agreed that whoever got a job first would lead the way. It just so happened that it was Lon.
Lon and some others were up on the Mountain hunting and stopped for snacks at the first Circle K on the way to Whiskey Flats in Whiteriver. Someone mentioned that the insurance man for Farmers Insurance got fired, and it just so happened that Lon was an insurance man for Allstate in Tucson. He applied, got the job and today, Cec says it was a sign.
The owners of the resort were not in a hurry to close the deal, but the Hoffmans packed up their belongings and their two kids, Jon Marie and Lon Jr., and headed for the Mountain so Lon could begin work. They managed to get a one-room cabin that was located at the back gate of The Shores.
“We were desert rats and it got so cold in that cabin,” said Cec. “There were huge spaces between the logs. Houses didn’t have heating and it got so cold we stuck newspapers in the cracks.
“It was so cold one morning, Lon yelled to us, ‘Don’t get out of bed; it’s too cold.’ ”
Cec said she believes it was 20 degrees below zero that morning.
Even though they had not yet closed on the resort, the Hoffmans talked the owners into renting them one of the cabins and they moved over there. There were 10 cabins at the resort that could sleep 45 people. That was important because the Mountain could sleep only 200 and normally cabins were closed down for the winter.
When the Hoffmans finally did close on their resort Cec and the two kids ran it. She said Lon actually opened three businesses that year – the resort, the insurance office and real estate – and she said real estate actually took two years so they could have classes here.
What is known as White Mountain Boulevard today was just a two-lane road and the only stop light for miles around was in Show Low. Cec said the joke was when you had nothing to do you could go to Show Low and sit around and watch the stop light change colors.
They had gotten their kids clock radios just before moving to Pinetop and the kids were so proud, but when they got here, there were no radio or TV broadcasts to enjoy.
McNary and Whiteriver had hospitals but neither had an ambulance. If you broke your leg, Cec said you had to get in the back of a pickup. There was Dr. Paddy Garver and Dr. Arnold Dysterheft. There was no sewer and no laundry service. Cec used a rub board to wash. She said sometimes it was so cold that she would wash, hang the clothes over her arm and by the time she got out to the line to hang them, they were frozen. Her daughter ironed the pillow cases and young Lon at 11 learned to drive the truck so he could get up the hill to the cabins to deliver fire wood and pick up the garbage. She said their two kids worked really hard; it was a time when kids were expected to work and they did.
Kids also played hard. Cec said there wasn’t much to do but the Baptist Church took kids to the skating rink if they did Bible study. Another church group had activities for kids at Lake of the Woods where they could play pool.
When it would snow, the kids would lay out in the middle of White Mountain Road and make snow angels.
Cec said nobody locked their doors. She said she would get behind with her office work, and with the living room being her office, she would often have $2,000 to $3,000 in a drawer and never worried about it.
“Nobody had any enemies,” said Cec.
She recalls one winter when the snow was so deep they couldn’t get into the forest to get a Christmas tree, but everybody took care of everybody back then. Gib Brewer had a big truck and he went into the forest and filled up that truck with Christmas trees and went door to door delivering them.
Show Low had a movie theater. It was to the left of where Domino’s Pizza is today. She said most of the time you had to bring your own popcorn and right in the middle of a crucial part of the movie, a torn piece of paper would appear on the screen with writing on it that said something like, “Tell so-in-so to get home, there’s an emergency,” and everybody would boo.
Cec said there were more places to shop back then than there is now. Nearby McNary had the company store and in the middle of Pinetop was a gift store. There was also a shoe store and fabric store. There were a lot of small grocery stores – small, but not like Circle K. They had meat and bread. Bob Weete’s Grocery Store would butcher meat. And, if somebody wanted to drink, they would go there because Lakeside was dry. Where the gym is now in Pinetop was Wilbur’s Grocery Store and next to it, a liquor store. The Penrod’s also had a grocery store where the art store in Lakeside once was.
Real estate was booming with visitors from Tucson and Phoenix looking for summer homes. Pinetop Country Club opened in 1967 and Pinetop Lakes in 1972. But, then a slowdown occurred in the mid-70s followed by the McNary sawmill’s closure in 1979.
Cec said that prior to the slowdown people were just trading between each other and saw no reason to change.
Lon met with a couple of local business men and they discussed how they might help stimulate the local economy. Lon suggested a chamber of commerce and that idea took hold and Pinetop’s first chamber began with about 45 businesses. Having a good relationship with the tribe, they centered their first major promotion around the opening of the Sunrise Park Resort.
More than hunters began to come to the Mountain, which turned it into an all year round tourist destination benefiting both the tribe and the local business community.
Former Arizona Gov. Jack Williams was a resident of the White Mountain Country Club and seeing how successful the chamber idea was for the Mountain, he appointed Lon to be on the Arizona Office of Tourism board.
Lon was one of the movers and shakers of Pinetop. He knew everybody. He became a lifetime member of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse and the only member entrusted with the special barbecue sauce recipe the posse uses for its annual fundraiser. He got the recipe from Walsh Mack of the Pinetop Buffet that is now the Lion’s Den. He was told he could not write it down – that he had to commit it to memory. He did and now his son, Lon Jr., has done the same.
Cec said Lon loved a car show and he loved restoring cars – she said he restored 21 of them – his favorite? The one he was working on at the time.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 as a hospital corpsman 3rd class and served in the Korean War. He received the Ambassador of Peace Republic of Korea medal in 2014; he received emeritus status in the National Association of Realtors; and was member No. 32 in the Pinetop Country Club.
Lon died last year at the age of 86. He and Cec were married for 63 years.
It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and though Cec’s story is more than that, her story is the equivalent of opening a time capsule of a bygone era of Pinetop and Lakeside.
Cec, now almost 86, lives at The Shores where her family’s life began on the Mountain. This time, however, she is not in a one room cabin and she has heat.
Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com
