SPRINGERVILLE - The US Department of Agriculture, US Forest Service, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests issued an "Opportunity to Comment on the Heber Wild Horse Territory Management Plan Draft EA and Draft Territory Management Plan" notice.
The Forest Service has prepared a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the Heber Wild Horse Territory Management Plan Project. Proposed actions are analyzed in the EA and have been incorporated into a Draft Territory Management Plan (TMP) also available for your review. The TMP also includes specifics for implementing the proposed action including standard operating procedures and an annual operating plan.
We are initiating an official 30-day public comment period to solicit your input on the draft EA and TMP. This solicitation serves as the last designated opportunity for public comment on this project.
The Draft EA, Draft TMP and supporting documents are available on the website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=18916
How to submit Comments
Written comments will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of the legal notice in the White Mountain Independent (Show Low, AZ). We expect to publish the legal notice on March 23, 2021. Your comments should clearly articulate your concerns and contentions and provide supporting rationale. We will not consider or address comments that are outside the scope of this project or that are not substantive.
Comments including attachments may be submitted electronically to:
The following formats are acceptable: .doc, .rtf., txt., .html or .pdf.
If access to the electronic database is not available, specific written comments may be mailed to Heber Wild Horse Territory Management Plan, P.O. Box 640, Springerville, AZ 85938; or faxed to 928-333-5966. Due to limited office access and other precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable accept hand-delivered comments.
Please note, we will not accept electronic comments sent to any other email address and we will not forward your comments to the CARA database. It is your responsibility to submit your comments to the appropriate location.
Next Steps
Following this comment period, comments received that are specific, substantive and timely will be considered and addressed as appropriate. A draft decision notice and finding of no significant impacts (FONSI) will be prepared and circulated. This project is subject to the predecisional administrative review process (objection process) pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subparts A and B. We will notify those that previously commented of their opportunity to object when the FONSI and draft decision notice are available.
Following the objection period and resolution, a final decision notice will be issued. The Final Territory Management Plan will be issued concurrently based on that final decision.
