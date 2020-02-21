SHOW LOW — Interest in municipal government abounds this year with at least 15 people expressing interest in running for Show Low City Council to fill a total of three open council seats and the mayoral seat. All four seats have four-year terms.
Mayor Daryl Seymore’s seat opened following his appointment to the District IV Navajo County Board of Supervisors to fulfill Steve Williams’ remaining term after he was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals by Gov. Doug Ducey last November.
A primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4 to fill the open seats.
Petition signatures, nomination papers and a financial disclosure statement must be submitted to Show Low City Clerk Tamra Reidhead by April 6, 2020, no later than 5 p.m.
Qualified candidates will appear on the August 4 primary election ballot which will be held in conjunction with statewide primary elections. Candidates that receive more than 50 percent of the vote will be declared elected without having to run in the general election Nov. 3.
Candidates are added to the general election ballot based on the vote total they received at the primary, but not more than two candidates per unfilled seat will be placed on the ballot.
As of Friday, Feb. 14, Show Low councilors Gene Kelley and John Leech Jr. confirmed they are actively seeking petition signatures for nomination for the position of Mayor.
Gene Kelley
Gene Kelley has been a resident of Show Low for over 30 years. He was named Realtor of the Year in 2003 by the Arizona Association of Realtors and is still active in real estate.
He has held positions on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council as a member, as Vice Mayor and as Mayor from 2002-2006. Kelley’s current four-year council term expires this December.
“I am a very conservative penny pincher and I just want to keep us that way,” explained Kelley in a brief interview with the Independent. “I’m not looking to change up a whole lot.”
“My goal is pretty simple — “I’m not looking to change up a lot of things but I want to keep Show Low in the healthy financial position that it has been in for many years. We have excellent city staff and management and I want to continue to support them in that endeavor.”
John Leech Jr.
John Leech Jr. has been a resident of Show Low for 46 years and his current council term expires December 2022. He has served on the city council since 2010 and has worked in support of Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) during his tenure. He has also been a member of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse for 36 years, served as chairman on the Planning & Zoning Commission and retired from Show Low Fire Department.
“I’m active throughout the community and support many other organizations throughout Navajo County such as Ms. Rodeo Arizona,” says Leech. “I want to share my dedication and excitement to move forward for Show Low.”
“It’s important to vote no matter who you are supporting,” emphasized Leech. “This election is going to be very important because of the things the city wants to accomplish in the next five years.”
Council candidates
The following individuals have expressed interest one of three council seats: Jon Adams, Thomas Barela, Melody Bell, DJ Brimhall, Brandt Clark, Darcy Helle, Robert Hephner, Connie Kakavas, Robert Kastelic, Jack Latham, Eric Neitzel and Dawn Wilson.
The Independent will continue to follow ongoing election process.
(1) comment
We need some fresh new people on city council, not some former city employee whom needs to move along, step aside. Either mayor candidate would fit the city perfectly.
