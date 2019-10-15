PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Two action items were unanimously approved by the town council at the Oct. 3 bi-monthly meeting. The first was for the submission of The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) Heritage Fund Grant for Phase I of the Mountain Meadow Parking Area Project. The second was authorization for the purchase of three vehicles for the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department from San Tan Ford under state contact.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson said the $25,000 AZGFD grant would be a match grant with an in-kind value of $13,638, if received, for the parking area at Mountain Meadows Recreation Complex. Phase I will result in 42 gravel parking spaces, 6 asphalt ADA-parking stalls, 2 ADA ramps and the construction of an 8 foot wide x 200 lineal foot asphalt pathway with a curb and gutter.
Patterson told the council, “This is all part of the Master Plan.”
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum inquired regarding the curbs and gutters in relation to the Aug. 1 storm that hit Pinetop-Lakeside. Patterson acknowledged that the area is in the floodplain and replied, “We need to build it so it will withstand water coming over it.”
Chief Dan Barnes said the police department is in need of three vehicles. He requested authorization to purchase three 2020 Ford Expeditions, including outfitting, under state contract from San Tan Ford for $163,710.
Barnes told the council that the grant the police department was awarded from the Gila River Indian Community Special Fund grant would cover $160,000 of the cost. The difference in 2019 and 2020 vehicles with up-fitting is $3,035 which will come from a line item of the Police Department budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.