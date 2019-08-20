PINETOP-LAKESIDE – “I am not going to a senior center,” is what many retirees say.
But the new Director of Operations at the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, Megan Rodgers, has a come-back for that.
“We are not old over here, we are just experienced,” she says.
When Rodgers walked into the senior center a month ago, she said, “It was chaos when I got here; I just had to put out fires. I saw what needs to change, and I put a plan together and took it to the board.”
Rodgers also observed the many things that did work and began to build on those. Rodgers gives kudos to the senior thrift shop, Purple Door Thrift Store, which is totally run by volunteers and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The flurry of activity doesn’t just happen at a senior center as those who attend will tell you. Rodgers came to the center equipped with a wide variety of experience and passion for the job. She ran the White Mountain SAFE House Butterfly Boutique for ten years, a job she dearly loved, and was the shelter director for the SAFE House during its transition to Change Point. She has been a grant writer, a parent aide with ABCS in Snowflake, a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and even got her CDL and delivered oxygen for a year.
Rodgers loves doing anything for the community. Her late paternal grandmother is her inspiration.
“She inspired me to do things in the community,” said Rodgers. “She ran a food bank for 25 years in Iowa, the Lord’s Cupboard.
I have always landed on my feet and I find something that makes me happy,” continued Rodgers, who boldly stated that she does not like to talk about herself.
“People say I catch on quick,” said Rodgers. “I say, some days.”
Rodgers has caught on quick. In one month she is comfortable in her new role and says she loves her job. She is in awe of the life stories that the interesting people there have to share.
“The vets have some crazy war stories to tell,” says Rodgers, “if you will just listen. Life is fast-paced, if you will just slow down and listen you will learn a lot about the people here. It’s their attitude. People who come here are family.”
Rodgers has only begun to work her magic at the center. She would like to give the building a face lift. The inside of the center is painted in what Rodgers’ describes as “an aged yellow and green.” She wants to update that a bit and her husband, who is a handyman, has already been recruited or volunteered by her, to do board repairs on the porch and to paint it. Her plan is to raise funds for that project and to keep it fun; keep it active.
“I always do what I do, not for praise,” said Rodgers emphatically, “but to enrich other people’s lives.”
If you would like to add your experience to the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, you will find it neatly tucked away a block north of the Village 8 movie theater and the Larson Library at 1594 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside.
Membership is $20 a year, and lunch is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.