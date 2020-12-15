P&Z recommends rezone for Camp Grace

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — There was only one action item on the The Planning and Zoning Commission’s Agenda on Thursday, Dec. 10 and it was a request from White Mountain Development and the Brimhall Family Foundation to change the current zoning of the land where Camp Grace is located from Open Space /Park Zoning (OS) to a Commercial Recreational Zoning District (C-R). Following a public hearing on the matter, the council voted in favor of recommending the zone change to council. There was one no vote by Commissioner Tim Williams.
Community Development Director Cody Blake said the current use of the land is legal non-conforming because the use of the property was in place when the property transferred from Forest Service to private property and may continue as such for many years. The property owners would like to expand the use of the camp which is not permitted under the current zoning. By changing the zoning to C-R, they will no longer rely on their grandfathered status to operate and will be able to expand within the confines of the new zoning, allowing them to improve the camp and its services.
During another recent zone change request the town learned that Forest Service property was designated by the town in 1985 or 1986 as Rural Residential (R-Low). The Forest Service does not acknowledge zoning and when property comes into the town undesignated, as it did when the town incorporated in 1984, it is automatically zoned R-Low. In 2002 the council changed all Forest Service property to OS but OS can only be applied to a property if the property owner requests it. The Forest Service did not make such a request, but neither did they object.
In an opinion letter, Town Attorney William Sims stated the zoning is R-Low and any other Forest Service property going into private ownership would also revert back to the R-Low zoning.
Camp Grace was part of the Forest Service Land Exchange and was allowed grandfather status because they continue to operate as they did under their agreement with the Forest Service.
Camp Grace owners, White Mountain Development and the Brimhall Family Foundation, submitted a request in writing to change their designation to OS to comply with their bank’s requirements. Current use of the camp has not changed but with COVID restrictions state requirement have, affecting the needs of the camp. In order to be in compliance, the camp needs to expand their facilities in order to be able to open in May 2021. To do so, they need to move to either a C-R or C-1 designation. They have opted for the C-R because it is more geared toward recreational use.
A similar zone change request was approved by the town council on Oct. 15 for the Lions Foundation of Arizona and its Camp Tatiyee property — also part of the Forest Service Land Exchange. Their zone change was from R-Low to Light Commercial (C-1). The reason for their request was to be able to expand the use of the property in the future in ways which are not permissible under the R-Low zoning. They chose C-1 so they could add new buildings or equipment to the property as well as rent the land out for commercial purposes, increase their fundraising capacity and grant opportunities and to improve the camp and its service in the future.
Jennifer Brimhall of Camp Grace stated that the C-R zone change was chosen because there is really no specific code that addresses what a kid’s camp is. She said they chose C-R over C-1 because C-1 is too broad and she did not want anything to jeopardize the safety of the kids at the camp. She said the needs of kid’s camp is different than any other type of recreational and she does not know of any other option.
Commissioner Tim Williams, in trying to find another way to address the expansion of Camp Grace, expressed that he has no concern with Brimhall and her zone request but does have concerns as to the future should the camp be sold.
Commissioner John Salskov said it is the exact same issue as Camp Tatiyee.
Williams also asked if there might be a sub category to the C-R zoning.
Blake said that is something they could look at but Camp Grace needs to start building now for camps in 2021.
“In 20 years from now if I wanted to sell, I would not want this historic site used for something else, especially our camp with troubled children,” said Brimhall.
Blake said that if an allowed commercial business were to go in there, the town has certain controls in that the entity would have to go through a site plan, the engineering and drainage and the other things that are typical for commercial. He also said that up and down the highway there is a mixture of commercial and residential, any of which could change at any time. Blake added that should Brimhall sell, say in five years, she can place deed restrictions on the property as well.
Brimhall said the camp is 2,800 square feet and with the new COVID restrictions she could not sleep 26 kids in her current space nor feed 75 in that space and therefore needs to expand. She said the fire marshal says she can sleep 230 but under COVID restrictions she can only sleep 75. In order for the camp to break even, she said they have to have 100 kids. With the commercial loan she needs for the expansion, if her zoning were to go to R-1 the loan would be called within 24 hours.
Commissioners agreed that they could possibly look at another code option in the future.
The zone change recommendation passed and will go to a public hearing at the Jan. 7, 2021 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.