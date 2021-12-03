SNOWFLAKE — Most families have holiday traditions. Kimberly Scott, a fifth-grade school teacher in Snowflake, carries on a family tradition with her daughters which was started by her own mother, Annalee Bunch, 52 years ago — spreading holiday cheer by painting businesses’ windows.
Scott started painting with her mother around the age of 10 and has not missed a Christmas painting since she was 12 years old. She had six other siblings and they also painted. Scott passed the tradition on to her own daughters who are now grown, yet take leave from their jobs each year to participate in this generational tradition.
Bunch taught art and was a professor at Northland Pioneer College. She started painting windows around the age of 24 and taught her own mother, Genevieve Smith in Las Vegas, Nevada how to paint the windows, too. Bunch still does window painting in St. George, Utah at age 76. Smith died at age 94.
Usually, Thanksgiving weekend ushers in paint season for Scott and her girls, Matti and Skylee. They paint all over the White Mountains, Flagstaff, and Gallup, N.M. This year, Snowflake schools were off the entire week of Thanksgiving rather than just two days, so Scott and her daughters began early.
Having attended school in Flagstaff, Scott still has clients she amassed while a student. The biggest window they paint is theTwin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, outside and inside the banquet rooms.
Armed with special paint which they order from California at the end of their holiday painting season, along with craft sponge brushes — preferably ones made in the U.S. which are the best; detail artist brushes — dollar gloves (which only last through three or four jobs due to paint freezing on the gloves) and the car running with the heater on for periodic warm ups, they “splash and dash,” so the daughters call it, from window to window.
The team generally works from about 9 a.m. to dark and then goes somewhere for dinner. The holiday paint time is their special together time each year.
“We can make money together and everyone leaves us alone because they see we are working,” said Scott.
A lot of the paint they pre-order and use is fluorescent. When her mother and grandmother were painting in Las Vegas they had to have a paint that could fight the Vegas lights. The quality paint they order costs around $75 to $100 a gallon and can withstand the weather. Scott says an artist can spot cheaper paint easily, especially the tones.
“I am very particular about our paints,” said Scott, who says they learned by trial and error.
They have painted in weather as low as 19 degrees, but this year’s weather has averaged around 40; of course, 60 would be their ideal.
“I have painted and looked down and seen paint on the ground but didn’t know it dropped because my hands were frozen,” said Scott.
Scott knows what her regular clients like for them to paint on their windows. The Olive Oil Company in Pinetop has an Alpaca addition to the store and so they always paint an alpaca on that window. A cupcake accompanies the holiday fare on Hushhh Bakeshop’s window. For new clients, she asks them what their interests are to know what to paint for them.
She does have her favorites though.
“I love to do winter scenes — a lot of greetings, candles and poinsettias. I do gold and white or blue and white — non traditional colors from the red and green. I like to freelance. Some have a pattern but I like to paint what I feel like,” said Scott.
Using primarily the sponge brushes, but picking up a detail brush, Scott said, “Sometimes things come alive with a little stroke of white. It is a matter of putting life on to the window.”
Painting was a forced love as a child, said Scott, but she enjoyed it. By the time she got to NAU, her first semester, not knowing she could spread things out, she took 21 units of art — calligraphy, silk screening, etc. because she loved it and wanted it all.
She teaches general studies to her fifth graders but implements art into the curriculum.
“If students get their spelling packet done, they get to do art on Friday. They’ll do anything to get to do art,” said Scott.
The window, no pun intended, to do their holiday window painting is short.
“A lot of people have Christmas parties. We try to shoot for the 7th or 8th, but really it is the 9th or 10th, or when the phone quits ringing. We put the paints up before Christmas Eve,” said Scott.
“Mother always said the last few weeks help you pay for stocking stuffers.”
You can find the Holiday Window Painters on Facebook or you can call them at (928) 243-2197. They also do seasonal painting projects and special business promotions throughout the year.
