A new analysis of unemployment by neighborhood has revealed stark differences in the long shadow of the pandemic, with many Rim Country and White Mountains communities barely feeling the effect of historic job losses – and others suffering devastation.
The study’s the latest illustration of the glaring differences that flow from income and race on almost every measure, including rates of infection, unemployment, death, access to medical care, housing and other measurements.
In places like Show Low and Payson, the unemployment rate’s still 3 to 5%, according to the effort to federal jobless numbers with demographic and economic census data. However, in neighboring areas like Winslow, Globe and the Navajo and Apache reservations the jobless rate’s more like 20 to 50%.
The generous federal jobless benefits have to a large measure masked that divide for the past two months. However, the enhanced $600 weekly jobless benefit for the millions of workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic expired last week. House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain deadlocked on whether to extend that extra jobless benefit.
In the meantime, the national, neighborhood-based jobless estimates illustrate the starkly unequal impact of the pandemic.
Economists Yair Ghitza and Mark Steitz came up with the fine-grained estimate by starting with U.S. Department of Labor statistics by state and county, together with estimates of job losses by economic sector — like retail trade, leisure and hospitality, education, government, services, manufacturing and other categories.
Next, they used U.S. Census data to get estimates on different types of jobs by census tract. This allowed them to generate a rough estimate of the unemployment rate by neighborhood, all across the country.
The analysis demonstrated vast differences within cities, with neighborhoods with lots of professional workers who could easily shift to working at home showing only modest increases in unemployment while lower-income neighborhoods a short distance away suffered dramatic gains — with unemployment rates of 20, 30 or 40%.
The pattern held true across much of Arizona, including Apache, Navajo and Gila Counties. Mostly white, middle-income communities with a large number of retirees had unemployment rates of 3 to 5%. However, neighboring communities with a higher percentage of Hispanics, Native Americans and younger, working families had jobless rates of 15 to 30%.
Here’s a rundown of some of the neighborhood estimates in Gila County:
Payson: 3%
Star Valley: 5%
Pine/Strawberry: 5%
Tonto Basin: 5%
Globe: 7-9%
Winkleman: 14%
San Carlos Apache: 27-29%
Here are some of the estimated rates in Apache and Navajo Counties:
Show Low/Pinetop: 2-5%
White Mountain Apache; 26%
Rural areas near Show Low: 8-14%
Snowflake: 6-8%
Winslow/Joseph City: 15%
Near Holbrook (north of Snowflake): 2%
Hopi Reservation: 30%
Navajo Reservation: 10 to 30% (depending on area)
The fine-grained estimates back up other analysis that show the pandemic has hit low-income, mostly service-industry workers far harder than college-age professions. Those low-income, jobless workers lost their enhanced benefit last week.
For instance, University of Chicago Economics professor Peter Ganong found that workers at the lower end of the income scale have suffered three times the job loss as workers at the top end of the income scale.
The impact of the pandemic on those workers has been masked up until now by the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits. In Arizona, that comes on top of the normal maximum benefit of $240 per week. As a result, many workers at the lower end of the salary schedule made more on unemployment than they did while working full time. Higher income workers still made more going to work.
The $600-per-week boost was included in the original, bipartisan, $3 trillion CARES Act, but that has now expired.
House Democrats have passed another $3 trillion in pandemic relief, which included an extension of the $600 per-week jobless benefit.
Senate Republicans have proposed a $1 trillion package, which included a jobless boost of $200 per week. Most of the rest of the Republican package would go to help businesses with additional grants and loans, plus legal protection from getting sued if workers or customers contracted the virus at the business or in the workplace.
House and Senate leaders have been meeting along with administration officials for several weeks trying to strike a deal, but reportedly remain far apart. Republicans have offered to adopt a short-term bill to boost jobless benefits while negotiations continue, but Democrats have said that provision must remain part of a larger deal, which would include far more extra money for schools, states, counties and towns than the Republicans included in their package.
Republicans have said the enhanced jobless benefit gives low-wage workers an incentive not to return to work. An extra $200 per week would produce a maximum unemployment benefit of $440 per week in Arizona — a little less than the state’s minimum wage. It’s unclear whether the proposal would continue to cover part time and self-employed workers, which was the case with the original CARES Act.
One other recent estimates suggests that perhaps 5 million people nationally have lost their healthcare coverage due to pandemic related job losses. Many can qualify for help through programs like the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, but may have a long gap in coverage or difficulties in getting through the overwhelmed applications system.
In the meantime, economists say the still historic levels of unemployment among low-income workers and minority communities could lead to a wave of evictions, foreclosures, homelessness and hunger. An estimated 37 million Americans were considered “food insecure” prior to the pandemic, including 11 million children. The number has soared in the past two months, partly because children can’t as easily get breakfast and lunch at shuttered school sites.
Studies suggest that racial minorities and the poor are two to four times as likely to contract the virus, become seriously ill and die as higher income citizens. This likely reflects the greater likelihood low-income workers are “essential” workers exempted from shutdown orders. Low income workers also have less access to healthcare, a greater number of pre-existing conditions, crowded living conditions and other risk factors.
The pandemic has proved especially devastating to Native American communities, which have an infection rate 400% higher than their white neighbors all across the country. The Navajo as well as the White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache reservations have all suffered infection rates and death rates much higher than the rest of the state.
Epidemiologists say COVID-19’s impact on Native American communities echoes existing disparities in a host of health conditions, including the flu and other respiratory viruses. They point to crowded housing conditions, underfunded health systems, food and water insecurity and a host of underlying conditions like diabetes.
However, the state and federal governments don’t generally report detailed figures on health problems on the reservations – including the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the federal CARES Act included money for reservation communities – federal officials waited for months to distribute most of that assistance, while the pandemic raged and the Navajo and White Mountain Apache reservations endured weeks – or months – of lockdown.
The state department of health services website does not include information about race for at least half of the tests tallied.
For those with identifying information, 48% are Hispanic, 12% Native American and 4% black, non-Hispanic.
State wide, the breakdown by race includes 5% black, 5% Native American and 32 percent Hispanic.
The state has better data when it comes to tracking deaths, with race not reported for nearly 4,000 deaths to date. Native Americans account for more than 12% of the deaths and Hispanics for 28% with race not known for 15% of all cases. The deaths among Native Americans and Hispanics would undoubtedly be higher with complete data. The death rate among Hispanics comes close to matching the share of the population, but deaths among Native Americans are more than twice their share of the population.
