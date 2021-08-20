PINETOP-LAKESIDE —Since 2013, a group of quilters known as the Patriotic Piecers have been meeting monthly for the sole purpose of creating handmade quilts to honor brave men and women who have served the nation and the White Mountain community. On August 12, in a formal presentation, 21 quilts were presented at the annual Quilts of Gratitude Ceremony.
Quilt recipients are active military, veterans or first responders who have been nominated by members of the community. Names are collected throughout the year at Pinetop Star Quilt Shop where anyone can come in and fill out the form and place it in the special box provided.
No special commendations are required for nominees. The Patriotic Piecers make the quilts to express their gratitude for a person’s willingness to serve whether at home or abroad. They recognize the sacrifices which have been made on behalf of the nation and the community and the choices made to stand up and risk facing danger for others’ freedom, liberty and safety.
More often than not, when a veteran or responder is contacted that has been selected for a quilt, they reply “No, I served in peacetime, so I don’t deserve this,” or “Well, I’ve never fought a big fire, so I don’t deserve this.” The caller lets them know the quilt is an expression of gratitude for their service.
Thus far, the Patriotic Piecers have presented more than 175 quilts to veterans, active military, and first responders who are members of the White Mountain Community.
Those receiving quilts this year, along with their family and friends gathered in the Library of St. Mary of the Angels Parish Family Center. The annual presentation takes place during the annual “For the Love of Quilts Show.”
Each quilt has the recipient’s name placed on the underside of the quilt along with a special poem included which was written by Maggie A. Smeh of the Patriotic Piecers. Each awardee came forward and had their quilt wrapped around their shoulders, symbolizing being wrapped in a warm and comforting hug. It is the hope of the Patriotic Piecers that each time the person wraps themselves up in their quilt they are reminded of the love, respect, honor and gratitude with which it was made and awarded.
The following persons received quilts this year:
James (Jim) Zawacki, U.S. Air Force, 1964 to 1972. Jim was a command-and-control tech, and a very proud Vietnam volunteer.
Earnest Wilson, Vietnam vet, U.S. Army, 1971 to 1973, and the National Guard from 1983 to 2000.
Chuck Spurgeon, a Vietnam vet, U.S. Army, 1969 to 1971.
Jayne Simms, U.S. Air Force, 1983 to 1991; registered nurse.
Kevin Simms, U.S. Air Force, 1976 to 1996; weapons systems officer on an F4 Phantom fighter jet.
Joe Shelley, retired Chief of Police for the City of Show Low.
Don Russell, U.S. Navy, 1960 to 1964 on the USS Los Angeles and the USS Samuel M. Moore.
Eddie Rivera, U.S. Navy, 1970 in Vietnam as a “River Rat” delivering supplies to the troops. He also served on the Seattle Police Force for 38 years and retired as a sergeant, in narcotics undercover, fencing, and the vice squad.
Fred Parry, U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971 at Mare Island at Vallejo, California; river boat school and supply school, attached to the air division, and served in Saigon, Vietnam, 1970 to 1971.
Ronald Mumford, U.S. Air Force,1957 to 1961; first as a radar tech out of Denver, followed by quality control for air defense in Michigan.
John Lang, a Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Marines, 1967 to 1969.
Larry Legge, U.S. Navy, 1968 to 1974 off the coast of Vietnam, attached to the submarine force.
Ken Grey, U.S. Air Force, 1965 to 1972; electronic intelligence operator.
Louise Grey, U.S. Army, 1966 to 1969; communications specialist, and served an additional five years in the Guard. She was involved with encryption and decryption of messages and then moved into IT.
Loren Coad, U.S. Navy, 1964 – 1969.
Robert Chamberlain, U.S. Navy, 1965 to 1968 during the Israeli 6-day war. He volunteers for the VA, American Legion Post 60, serves on the White Mountain Veteran Honor Guard, and numerous other services for veterans.
Chuck Carr, U.S. Navy, 1960 to 1964; crewman on the USS Bon Homme Richard CVA 31 carrier.
Steve Beardsley, U.S. Air Force, 1960.
Jim Barber, U.S. Air Force, 1983 to 2003 as a secure communications operator in crypto communication at the White House under Presidents Reagan and Bush.
Diana Anderson, U.S. Army, 1975 to 1979 as a Chinese and German interrogator/translator for Military Intelligence. She also served in the North Carolina and Texas State Guards as a nurse.
Two awardees died prior to the presentation of their quilts:
Chuck Edwards, U.S. Navy, 1956 to 1959. His widow, Karen Edwards, accepted his quilt.
Bob Schultz, U.S. Navy; the Patriotic Piecers were able to present his quilt to him just days before his death.
Four recipients were unable to attend the presentation but will receive their quilts by special arrangement:
Gary Stolte, U.S. Navy, 1970 to 1973, and then the reserves until 1975. He was trained in electronics and was also a corpsman.
Hal Gonzales Clark, U.S. Marines.
Terry Hill, U.S. Army, 1963 to 1994.
Gil Baldarama, U.S. Navy.
The Patriotic Piecers meet on the third Wednesday of each month at Pinetop Star. The group is open to anyone interested in joining. More information can be found at www.PinetopStar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.