SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR — Round Valley Middle School eighth grade student Shelby DeWitt won first place in the annual Patriot’s Pen Essay competition hosted by Veterans of Foreign War Post 8987 in Eagar.
This is an annual contest open to grades 6 -8 in VFW posts in District 6 which includes Apache, Gila and Navajo counties.
Essay were submitted in November, and the district awards were presented the first week of March.
DeWitt, 13, qualified to compete in the VFW state-level essay contest in which she earned fourth place. She just received that award earlier this month.
“It was awesome to go to the VFW and meet the veterans and read my essay to them,” said DeWitt. “That was my favorite part and such a neat experience.”
The 2020-21 essay theme was “What is patriotism to me?”
DeWitt met the question head on, writing in her essay, “To me, patriotism is loyalty. Loyalty to your country.”
Each paragraph of her essay established a firm premise. After describing patriotism as loyalty, Dewitt went on to write that, “... patriotism is strength... patriotism is equality...patriotism is pride...patriotism is love.”
DeWitt’s parents are also proud of her and appreciate the opportunity the VFW and essay contest afforded her.
“Thank you Shelby for being an outstanding patriotic student,” said VFW Post 8987 Cmdr. Oren Pitcher, Auxiliary President Eva Marie and the entire VFW and Auxiliary membership.
(See the online version of the printed story on www.wmicentral.com to read Shelby DeWitt’s essay in full.)
VFW Teacher of the Year
Round Valley Elementary School teacher Catherine “Caty” Salazar, was awarded first place in the District 6, Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the elementary level. This award is also referred to as “Teacher of the Year” by the VFW.
The 2020-21 school year’s Teacher of the Year award was presented to Salazar March 1 by VFW Post 8987 in Eagar.
Salazar’s award certificate and letter state, “In recognition of Excellence in promoting Citizenship Education and the patriotic principles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” and “Your goal of promoting and teaching our students civic responsibility, flag etiquette, and Patriotism is much appreciated.”
She organized various school-wide activities and reward programs that promote good character, good citizenship and an understanding of veterans throughout history.
“I have organized a Veterans Day program at RVES for the past seven years to not only honor our veterans, but to also educate students on patriotism and respect for our veterans,” said Salazar. “We invite our local veterans and each grade level participates in helping with the program. Each year students use their handprints to create the American flag, make decorations for the program, write thank you letters for our veterans and sing patriotic songs.”
Salazar organizes local guest speakers to visit her classes. She even arranged for an active service member stationed in Kuwait to speak to the students via Facetime live.
She also organizes school-wide donations for troops overseas, as well as local veterans. Her students have an assembly line and help to fill boxes with needed supplies for U.S. troops.
“I am honored to receive this award from the VFW and there is no greater honor to me than receiving an award from our true heroes,” said Salazar in response to her award. “I enjoy organizing our school program that honors our veterans and provides our students the opportunity to learn more about patriotism and respect for our veterans and country.”
“Thank you to our veterans for their service and sacrifices which allow teachers the freedom to educate our students in a free country,” said Salazar.
For more information and program criteria, visit VFW.org or email VFW Post 8987 Auxiliary President Eva Marie at evamwilson@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.