“It’s not often you get to talk at your own funeral,” said an abashed Navajo County Economic and Workforce Development Director Paul Watson, pausing to let his voice settle. “But I have to say – he wasn’t that great a guy.”
His sometimes-tearful farewell came at the end of an hour of non-stop praise and funny stories, which dominated this week’s Navajo County Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
Watson has played a leading role in White Mountain government for the past 21 years. Prior to joining Navajo County in 2015, Watson served as town manager for Snowflake for 7 years, manager for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside for 13 years, and finance director for the Town of Eagar for several years.
He plans to retire and devote himself to perfecting his golf game. But for the next six months he will continue to facilitate economic development in the county on a two-day-a-week contract.
The people he has worked with heaped praise on him – between wise-cracks about foot-races, golf mishaps and odd costumes he has donned over the decades.
Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart commented, “it has been an honor to work with you as a partner and to learn from you.”
Hunter Moore, Gov. Doug Ducey’s policy advisor for natural resources said, “Paul’s a tremendous man – a great father and a great husband. Not only has he affected me, but he has affected members of my family personally. He has helped to shape policy in this state.”
Chip Davis, representing Congressman Tom O’Halleran, said “he’s always looking for solutions, he’s always positive, he’s always trying to help the community.”
Supervisor Jesse Thompson said, “you keep on top of people and kept us motivated. I know you’re looking forward to golfing, but I know that your mind is going to continue on the things we’re doing here.”
Supervisor Steve Williams said for three decades Watson has championed economic development – always with the goal of providing jobs for people. “The ripple effect of your service is felt around the state. I’ve always felt like I could trust him – and that’s a big deal to trust people.”
He recalled a footrace around the parking lot between Watson and Supervisor Jason Whiting. “It was hard to watch,” he joked. “But I have always loved Paul’s sense of humor – and his sweet wife is every bit his equal.”
Supervisor Whiting had to stop repeatedly to let his own voice settle as he paid tribute. Whiting has worked with Watson for years during Whiting's service as Snowflake town manager and the chamber of commerce. “He was a real mentor to me and the mentorship turned into a real friendship when I lost my parents. He was my confidante. It took me a while to understand my role in my own family and as a man. I want to thank his family. I appreciate your letting Paul work with us so much.”
Supervisor Lee Jack said, “he makes you happy. You have a lot of charisma,” he added addressing Watson. “You might want to think about politics,” he concluded, drawing laughter from the crowded meeting room.
Board Chairman Dawnafe Whitesinger commented, “there are people we look up to … Paul is the kind of person that I would hope to be. His ability to have candid conversations. He truly thinks about service and not the polarization of who’s right and who’s wrong.”
Steve Brophy, president of the Aztec Land and Cattle Company, offered an example of the effect Watson has had on the whole county, especially when it comes to saving jobs. He said when the Snowflake paper mill shut down, the railway that had served the mill also went bankrupt.
“It dawned on a number of us that this posed an existential threat” to the region’s economy – and the ability to ever rebuild the forest products industry so essential to restoring forest health and reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Watson threw himself into saving the railroad, serving on the board, finding state and federal grants and preventing its closure, making many trips to Washington DC to lobby for its survival.
“He didn’t do it for Aztec, he did it for the working people,” said Brophy.
The survival of the railroad has saved other businesses, generating hundreds of jobs. “Paul set the standard by which service should be measured,” said Brophy.
By the time Watson spoke, he was clearly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and appreciation.
He said it seems like every time he takes a new job, he’s faced with some major, job-destroying challenge – like the Rodeo Chedeski Fire and the closure of the Peabody Coal Mine. “We had to close the paper mill,” he recalls, “which created devastation for people in that community.”
He thought about that for a minute, then quipped, “I think I would warn anybody not to hire me – the odds are not good.”
However, he said in his long experience in the White Mountains, “the toughest times bring out the best in people. Through all those events, what I learned most is the value of people and the value of relationships. I truly believe I’ve been blessed to see the best of people. I need to thank my Heavenly Father for the blessings and the people he’s brought into my life – and foremost is my wife and her love and support for this goofball and for my family,” he said. “I will be forever grateful to have lived in the White Mountains and raised my family here.”
He said he has gained a special appreciation for people who work in county government, where state and federal restrictions and mandates can make the job frustrating. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many elected officials. It’s a thankless job. Unfortunately, ‘politician’ is a dirty word in our society – but it shouldn’t be. I truly appreciate the sacrifice of your talents and your time to your fellow citizens.
“And I’m truly grateful for this chance to talk at my own funeral. Maybe I’ll even get to talk at the next one,” he concluded – getting his final laugh of the day.
