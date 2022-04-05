HOLBROOK — Mark Elliott Herrall, 42, reportedly the former manager of Mountain Pawn in Lakeside, signed a plea agreement on March 28 in Navajo County Superior Court to plead guilty to four counts of computer tampering, all Class 3 felonies.
The agreement stated that “Mark Herrall accessed, altered, any computer, computer system or network, with the intent to devise or execute any scheme or artifice to defraud or deceive, or to control property or services by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises. ...”
He was charged with 30 felonies, or at least that’s the number that the Superior Court’s electronic docket details. It might be noted that the electronic docket system may have a limit on the number of crimes it lists; for example, the court docket for Eagar chiropractor Kevin Eagar’s case in Apache County displays only a partial list of the 198 offenses Eagar was actually charges with.
The specific dates on which Herrall admitted to committing the crimes, are Feb. 5, 6, 7 and 8, in 2018.
If the court accepts the deal, Herrall is guaranteed probation, which in Arizona could include up to one year in the county jail, not prison. He must also pay restitution, meaning economic loss caused by him through his criminal activities.
The amount and recipients of the restitution, if any, will be determined at a future date.
Upon the judge accepting the agreement, Herrall will avoid prison but with four felony convictions involving “false or fraudulent” pretenses, it is unlikely that he will return to the pawn industry if he seeks a position that requires a license. Because rehabilitation is a central purpose of the criminal justice system, if he successfully completes probation (the judge could impose a term up to five years) he can ask the court to set aside the judgment and restore his civil rights, such as the ability to possess firearms, to sit on a jury and to vote. If he is unsuccessful on probation the presumptive prison term is 3½ years. Herrall has no prior felony convictions, stated the agreement.
Herrall was arrested March 3 after a warrant issued in November 2019 when a Navajo County grand jury indicted him for crimes including money laundering, computer tampering and one count of fraudulent schemes.
The other charges will be dismissed.
The case is noteworthy because Mountain Pawn was once owned by Michael Sattinger whose badly beaten body was found on March 5, 2018.
Herrall was due in court on Monday.
Michael Sattinger’s murder
Herrall was not charged in connection to Sattinger’s murder.That investigation is still ongoing and has not reached a conclusion even though the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has increased the reward, now up to $10,000, for information leading to a conviction in connection with that murder.
According to the reward bulletin from ATF, Sattinger was brutally murdered at about 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2018, during a burglary in which $23,000, a handgun, jewelry and other items were stolen from the shop.
In the same month as the grand jury indicted him for the white collar crimes, Herrall was charged in the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court with violating a pawn shop reporting law but entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with a prosecutor who asked the court to dismiss the charge in July 2020.
Apparently the activity in the Justice Court case took place while the felony warrant was active and was handled by a prosecutor for the town, not the county.
According to an ATF spokesman, all the evidence that the agency gathered has since been returned to the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, which apparently is still trying to solve the murder.
Anyone with information about Sattinger’s murder is still urged to contact the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department (928-368-8800) or the ATF at 1(888) ATF-TIPS, or 283-8477.
Regarding Kevin Eagar’s case, there has been some movement there and an update is pending.
