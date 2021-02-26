PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A 54-year-old Native-American woman is dead following a fatal encounter with a westbound motorist on State Route 260 at milepost 354.5, on Saturday, Feb. 20 in the late evening.
A press release from Pinetop-Lakeside Police Chief Dan Barnes stated that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 a group of five people traveling on SR 260 got stuck in heavy snow on the side of the highway.
They reportedly started to cross the highway when a westbound motorist approached them and tried to avoid hitting anyone but was unable to keep from hitting the 54-year-old woman who was taken to Summit Healthcare with life threatening injuries where she died.
“The motorist was cooperative during the investigation and showed no signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Two of the pedestrians fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. None of the other pedestrians on scene sustained injury in the collision,” Barnes stated in a press release.
Impairment is not suspected and the motorist reportedly stayed on-scene after the fatal accident.
The name of the dead woman nor the name, age and hometown of the motorist have been released by law enforcement.
