SHOW LOW — Police and Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) firefighters/medical technicians responded to a non-fatality vehicle versus pedestrian collision in front of the Safeway Grocery Store on the Deuce of Clubs Tuesday at 5:42 p.m.
The incident caused rush hour traffic delays until it could be cleared.
Show Low Police Public Information Officer Shawn Roby said an as yet unidentified 53-year-old man was struck by a 19-year-old Show Low woman causing the man to suffer non-life threatening fractures and minor cuts and abrasions.
Roby said no charges were made against the woman because police said impairment on the part of the pedestrian was a likely significant contributing factor in him being struck.
Roby said the woman was turning onto the Deuce of Clubs from 8th Avenue when the 53-year-old man reportedly stumbled into the roadway suddenly in front of her.
Roby said she tried to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to do so.
The man was flown to a hospital in the valley and was as of Wednesday morning reportedly recovering satisfactorily.
The name and hometown of the man injured in the collision has not been released because police still need to verify who he is and where he lives, Roby said.
