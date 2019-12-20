SHOW LOW — Pet Allies, a local no-kill, not for profit animal shelter has been working on remodeling a building that will provide more space for the shelter, the spay/neuter clinic and pet adoptions.
Last October, Pet Allies Executive Director R.J. Owens was given approval by the Show Low City Council to purchase the property for $280,000. It was previously owned by the family business, Tim’s Landscape Creations.
“The City is allowing us to purchase the building at interest free because there is a mutual benefit,” explained Owens. “They will no longer have to maintain the existing shelter building. It’s an older structure and that cost will be absorbed by Pet Allies.”
Located at 1321 N. 16th Street in Show Low, the property will allow Pet Allies to more than double their existing shelter and adoption space at 1181 E. Thornton Road. When the new building is completed, the entire facility will be approximately 6,000 square feet including the shelter, the clinic, the food pantry and offices.
The benefit to Pet Allies, as a 501 © (3) organization, is the ability to conduct fundraising for the shelter — something that would be exponentially more difficult to accomplish if the property was still owned by the City of Show Low.
A progress update was provided through a brief interview with Owens at the new location Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Due to the scope of the project, Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission required additional details in the building plans. “The first architectural drawings have been revised from five pages to about 60 pages,” says Owens.
“Every single screw and nail has been drawn, including the length of each one; that’s how detailed we had to be!” she adds.
“A shelter has never been built from scratch in Show Low before so we need to make sure we do it right. The City is a big part of that through the plan review,” explains Owens. “The drains, the vents, the circulation system are really important and must be within code.”
After receiving the revised plans, the City issues the permit.
The challenge now is waiting for the revised bids from the contractors said Owens. That could mean the project cost goes up.
“The electrician is revising the bid based on the new drawings,” says Owens. “All of the sub contractors are revising their bids too. We could receive the updated bids today.”
“Once we have the new cost, we may need more funding,” reminds Owens.
The good news is that the more people donate to the organization, the closer we will be to starting construction. They have approximately $326,000 from donations and fundraising efforts said Owens. They expect they will need to raise about $350,000 more to complete the project as designed.
“We are very grateful for all of the donations we have already received and cannot express enough appreciation for those who continually support Pet Allies — no matter what season, what time of year, what project...”, says Owens.
Every little bit helps.
Owens also shared that Show Low resident Jim Edwards donated $25,000 to the organization on Giving Tuesday. For that, they are also ever grateful.
For more information about Pet Allies, call 928-537-8009 or 928-532-1602. You can also visit their website at www.petalliesaz.org.
