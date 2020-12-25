SHOW LOW — With the Pet Allies new shelter nearing completion, 2020 was set to be a banner year for the local no kill, not for profit animal shelter.
The new shelter will allow expansion of the services Pet Allies provides for Show Low and the surrounding area. Unfortunately the pandemic happened, and due to the circumstances of the past year Pet Allies still needs to raise $70,000 to purchase dividers for the dog runs and finish the 28 kennels.
Eight of the kennels are reserved for Show Low Animal Control as holding areas, and the remaining 20 allow Pet Allies to house dogs receiving medical care, waiting for foster availability, or waiting for their forever home.
“The pandemic hit us hard,” stated RJ Owens, Director of Pet Allies. “Donations are down, and we are currently behind budget in all areas, but we especially need funds for the kennel dividers. We would greatly appreciate any help the community can provide to help us meet this goal.”
Members of the community have stepped up to help. Wired on the Rim Enterprises, a local provider of security systems, cameras, and home theater design and installation has committed to wiring the new shelter for internet service.
“Wired on the Rim Enterprises has been in business since 2002, and as a local family-owned company, and as a family of pet lovers, we recognize Pet Allies’ contribution to our community,” said Lee Bryant. “We are excited to be able to assist them as they expand and continue to help vulnerable pets.”
Wired on the Rim Enterprises, Jill Tinkel State Farm Insurance, and Reserve Analyst Software are local businesses that have sponsored a kennel. Jerry and LeAnn Stimson also sponsored a kennel, and an anonymous donor sponsored a kennel in memory of a beloved dog, Ernie. Kennel sponsorships are still available at $3,000, and the sponsor’s name will be placed on a plaque that will be prominently displayed in the new shelter’s lobby. Pet Allies is hoping you will consider giving a gift this year to help complete the shelter.
The Pet Allies clinic spays or neuters over 2,500 animals each year and also provides other services to clients who are unable to afford full-cost veterinary services. The shelter accepts stray animals from the City of Show Low and also accepts pets that people wish to surrender as space allows. Pet Allies takes in approximately 100 animals a month.
Donations can be made online at petalliesaz.org, or can be mailed to 1321 N 16th St., Show Low, AZ 85901.
