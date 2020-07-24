Pet Allies receives $3,000 matching grant

SHOW LOW — Local insurance agent Jill Tinkel State Farm offered $3,000 matching grant to Pet Allies.
Pet Allies has been working toward building a modern and much needed new animal shelter located in Show Low, Arizona at 1321 N 16th Street. Jill Tinkel has been instrumental in helping the organization reach its funding goals in order to finish construction on a 5,000 square foot shelter building.
“Pet Allies is one of many community organizations (also called non-profits or charities) who provide services highly valued in the community. Jill Tinkel State Farm is one of the local businesses that supports not only Pet Allies but many charities in town and improves the lives of all those who live here directly and indirectly,” said Pet Allies Director RJ Owens.
“We are still short of the total funds we need to complete shelter construction and Jill Tinkel State Farm is determined to make this happen.” Jill Tinkel donated $1,500 personally and successfully applied for a matching grant from State Farm. The cost to build one of the 28 double dog kennels in the shelter is $3,000. Anyone that donates $3,000 will receive a plaque permanently placed on a kennel as a thank you for their tax-deductible donation.
Pet Allies operates a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a pet food pantry, and funds these services with donations from generous members of the public, local business support and grants. The clinic (928-532-1602) is located at 4050 S White Mountain Road in Show Low and the shelter (928-537-8009) is located at 1181 E Thornton Road in Show Low. The new consolidated location will be 1321 N 16th Street, Show Low. Currently administrative offices are at the 16th Street location.
