Peter and Nancy Salter, part-time residents

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Peter and Nancy Salter are part-time residents on the Mountain and are now retired. These days they divide their time between Phoenix and the White Mountains. Though you may not have known their names until you learned they were the donors who enabled the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside to purchase Woodland Lake Park, they are not new residents and they have been supporting a number of groups on the Mountain for quite some time, including Save Our Park.
The Salters are both originally from Nebraska, but from different towns about 400 miles apart. They met over Christmas one year while changing planes at the Omaha airport. Peter was going home to Norfolk for the holiday and Nancy was traveling there to visit her married sister. They struck up a conversation and as they say, the rest is history.
Peter graduated from the University of Arizona with a major in history but Nancy said his career has always been in business. Nancy graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts with majors in Psychology and Journalism and minors in English and Philosophy.
They made their home in California for 40 plus years and raised two daughters, one is a pediatric dentist and the other an attorney.
“Seventeen years ago the economy was not that good,” said Nancy. “One of Peter’s U of A friends called and said a membership was for sale at the White Mountain Country Club. We bought our first cabin then but did not spend a lot of time there the first few years.”
When their oldest daughter and her husband wanted to see fall colors they invited them to the White Mountain cabin. She and her husband fell in love with Arizona and spent their time at the cabin looking for jobs in Phoenix.
Their other daughter had gone to law school and they had sublet an apartment for her in San Francisco so she could study for the bar in California. But, her plans were to go back to school and then take the Arizona bar.
After the older daughter and her husband who were in Phoenix had their first child, Nancy told Peter she wanted him to buy her a condo in Phoenix.
“It was the baby that got the ball rolling,” said Nancy.
These days, both daughters are married and have children. Peter and Nancy live within three miles of one daughter and one mile from the other.
Nancy says that as soon as the weather turns hot, Peter wants to go to the Mountain. He enjoys gardening, something he never got to do before, and is growing tomatoes and cucumbers. She said he likes to play golf and is quite good at the game. He also enjoys reading — mostly historical reading, and they both like to hike.
Nancy enjoys reading and prefers drama but not theatrical drama. She also likes to hike and their favorite trail on the Mountain is the Springs Trail because it is an easier trail they can enjoy with the grandchildren.
“And, I love to be helpful to my daughters,” said Nancy, who said she recently picked up one of the grandchildren, brought her home and then took her to her tennis lesson. She also enjoyed keeping two of her granddaughters when her daughter and son-in-law went away for their anniversary.
Through their Salter Family Foundation, Nancy says that Peter has made some contributions to the U of A in areas he is interested in. One of those areas is the Eller Business School. She said he has also established a program for health entrepreneurship which he underwrote.
Peter is on the Board of Advisers at the Eller Business School and on the Board of Trustees at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, another area of interest for them.
Nancy said she had wanted to do a donation to her alumni at the University of Nebraska but was not firm about it. Peter suggested the business school there and as it turned out, they were planning to build a new state-of-the-art College of Business Administration building and the Salters contributed to the venture in her parents’ name.
Though they do not belong to the organization, they contribute to TRACKS and some other organizations on the Mountain.
As to Save Our Park, Nancy said they donated to it because it is here. She said she is so impressed with the president of Save Our Park.
“She has kept it going and never let it slide. All the people of Pinetop and even the visitors and part time residents have made donations. We were the boost, but I give so much credit to Save Our Park and the hundreds of donors. I hope it all comes together for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.